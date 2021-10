(CNN) — Foreign visitors who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 will be able to travel to the United States starting on November 8, the White House said Friday. "The US' new travel policy that requires vaccination for foreign national travelers to the United States will begin on Nov 8," said Kevin Munoz, White House assistant press secretary, on Twitter. "This announcement and date applies to both international air travel and land travel. This policy is guided by public health, stringent, and consistent."

