George Frederick Begg passed away peacefully at home in Goleta on August 7, at the age of 77. George was born in Oakland, California on May 12, 1944, as his father’s occupation was a welder at the shipyards during World War II, and he had one brother, Edwin Allen Begg, born to George Allen Begg and Alice “Dolly” Amelia Begg (Acres), both from founding families of Goleta in the 1880s.