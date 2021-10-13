CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naked Guy Playing GTA Fights Off Catalytic Converter Thief Outside His Home

By Dwyer & Michaels
 5 days ago
This Wednesday around 2am, a guy in Rhode Island who was playing Grand Theft Auto had to go out and kick someone's ass in real life. Charles Kendrick was running heists and beating up people who owed in him money, when suddenly he heard a grinding sound in real life.

97X

97X plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quad Cities, Iowa.

