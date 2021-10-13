GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) Announces Mutual Termination of HGS Acquisition, Updates Guidance, and Enters New Mexico's Thriving Cannabis Market with Acquisition of All Seasons Gardening
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG), ("GrowGen"or the "Company") the nation's largest chain of specialty hydroponic and organic garden centers, today announced that the Company and HGS Hydro mutually terminated the July 27, 2021, previously announced asset purchase agreement. The two companies will continue to work together to develop a mutually beneficial working relationship.www.streetinsider.com
Comments / 0