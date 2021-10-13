CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. becomes largest bitcoin mining centre after China crackdown

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHONG KONG (Reuters) -The United States has overtaken China to account for the largest share of the world's bitcoin mining, data published on Wednesday by Britain's Cambridge Centre for Alternative Finance showed. The figures demonstrate the impact of a crackdown on bitcoin trading and mining launched by China's State Council,...

www.streetinsider.com

#Data Mining#Mining Equipment#Cryptocurrency Mining#Reuters#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium#State Council#Chinese
