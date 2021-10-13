CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Save Foods (SVFD) Appoints Adi Zuloff-Shani to its Advisory Board

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Save Foods (Nasdaq: SVFD) today announced the appointment of Dr. Adi Zuloff-Shani to its Scientific Advisory Board. Dr. Zuloff-Shani is a biomedical research and development executive with over 20...

