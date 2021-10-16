CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rezolute Inc. (RZLT) Prices 6.03M Share Offering at $6.50/sh and Concurrent Registered Offering of 769k Shares at $6.50/sh

 3 days ago

Rezolute, Inc. (Nasdaq: RZLT) today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 6,030,847 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $6.50 per share and of pre-funded warrants to purchase 1,661,461 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $6.49 per pre-funded warrant, which represents the per share public offering price for the common stock less the $0.01 per share exercise price for each pre-funded warrant.

StreetInsider.com

SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp. (SMAPU) Prices 10M Unit IPO at $10/unit

SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: SMAPU) announced today that it priced its initial public offering of 10,000,000 units at a price to the public of $10.00 per unit. The units are expected to commence trading on October 19, 2021 on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "SMAPU."
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Coinbase (COIN) Stock Continues to Rally, Analyst Bullish as NFT Waitlist Already at 1.35 Million Signups, Sees Near 100% Upside From Current Levels

BTIG analyst Mark Palmer reiterated a Buy rating on Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) and a $500.00 per share price target as the company's NFT announcement has attracted great interest.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Service Properties Trust (SVC) Declares $0.01 Quarterly Dividend; 0.3% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ: SVC) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.01 per share, or $0.04 annualized. The dividend will be payable on November 18, 2021, to stockholders of record on October 25, 2021, with an ex-dividend date...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Morgan Stanley Starts Clearwater Analytics Holdings (CWAN) at Equalweight

Morgan Stanley analyst James Faucette initiates coverage on Clearwater Analytics Holdings (NYSE
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Jamf Holding Corp. (JAMF) PT Raised to $55 at Needham & Company Following Checks

Needham & Company analyst Joshua Reilly raised the price target on Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: JAMF) to $55.00 (from $45.00)
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Evercore ISI Upgrades The Macerich Company (MAC) to In Line

Evercore ISI analyst Steve Sakwa upgraded The Macerich Company (NYSE: MAC)
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Morgan Stanley Assumes Insmed (INSM) at Buy

(Updated - October 19, 2021 8:12 AM EDT)Morgan Stanley analyst Jeffrey Hung assumes coverage on Insmed (NASDAQ
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp (ENTFU) Prices 26.1M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: ENTFU) announced today that it priced its initial public offering of 26,100,000 units at ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

DLocal Limited (DLO) Announces Proposed 16M Share Secondary Offering

DLocal Limited ("dLocal", "we", "us", and "our") (NASDAQ: DLO) announced today the commencement of an underwritten public offering of 16,000,000 Class A common shares which are being offered by certain selling shareholders pursuant to a registration statement on Form F-1 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). In connection with the offering, the selling shareholders intend to grant the underwriters the option to purchase up to 2,400,000 additional Class A common shares.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

LM Funding America (LMFA) Prices 6.31M Share Offering at $4.75/sh

LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMFA) ("LM Funding" or the "Company"), a technology-based specialty finance company that intends to expand into the cryptocurrency mining business, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 6,315,780 shares of its common stock and warrants to purchase up to 6,315,780 shares of the Company's common stock. Each share of common stock is being sold in a unit together with one common warrant at a public offering price of $4.75 per unit.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Paycor HCM, Inc (PYCR) Prices 12M Share Offering of Common Stock by Selling Stockholders at $32/each

Paycor HCM, Inc. (Paycor) (NASDAQ: PYCR) today announced the pricing of a public offering of 12,000,000 shares of common stock by certain selling stockholders (the "Offering") that was previously announced, at a public offering price of $32.00 per share. In addition, the selling stockholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,800,000 shares of Paycor's common stock. The Offering is expected to close on October 19, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NAPA) Prices 12M Share Offering at $20.50/sh

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE: NAPA) today announced the pricing of its public offering of 12,000,000 shares of its common stock to the public, with all shares being offered by certain of its stockholders (the "Selling Stockholders") at a public offering price of $20.50 per share.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Aditx Therapeutics Inc. (ADTX) Prices 2.83M Share Offering at $1.50/sh

Aditxt, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADTX), a biotech innovation company with a mission to improve the health of the immune system, announced today the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 2,833,333 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $1.50 per share, for gross proceeds of $4.25 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and offering expenses.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Prices 6.17M Share Offering at $81/sh

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRPT), the leader in precision genetic medicine for rare diseases, today announced that it has priced an underwritten public offering of 6,172,840 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $81.00 per share. In addition, Sarepta has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 925,926 shares of its common stock on the same terms and conditions as the initial shares sold to the underwriters. Sarepta anticipates the gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses, to be approximately $500.0 million, excluding any exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase additional shares. The offering is expected to close on or about October 18, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

Comments / 0

