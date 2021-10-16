Rezolute Inc. (RZLT) Prices 6.03M Share Offering at $6.50/sh and Concurrent Registered Offering of 769k Shares at $6.50/sh
Rezolute, Inc. (Nasdaq: RZLT) today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 6,030,847 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $6.50 per share and of pre-funded warrants to purchase 1,661,461 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $6.49 per pre-funded warrant, which represents the per share public offering price for the common stock less the $0.01 per share exercise price for each pre-funded warrant.
