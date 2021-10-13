Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (ANEB) Announces Issuance of new US Patent for Use of ANEB-001 for the Treatment of Acute Cannabinoid Overdose
Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANEB) today reported that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has issued U.S. Patent No. 11,141,404, titled "Formulations And Methods For Treating Acute Cannabinoid Overdose." The issued patent describes the use of the Company's investigational drug ANEB-001 to treat acute cannabinoid overdose and is expected to provide patent protection through 2040.
