Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (ANEB) Announces Issuance of new US Patent for Use of ANEB-001 for the Treatment of Acute Cannabinoid Overdose

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUL), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the formulation, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye, today announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved its Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) to broaden the DEXTENZA label to add an additional indication for the treatment of ocular itching associated with allergic conjunctivitis. With the approval, DEXTENZA is the first, FDA-approved, physician-administered intracanalicular insert capable of delivering a preservative-free drug for the treatment of ocular itching associated with allergic conjunctivitis with a single administration for up to 30 days. DEXTENZA originally received FDA approval in November 2018 for the treatment of ocular pain following ophthalmic surgery, followed by an expansion of the label to also include the treatment of ocular inflammation following ophthalmic surgery in June 2019.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 8 DAYS AGO