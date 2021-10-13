CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sun Summit Provides Update on Significant Drill Program at Buck

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 13, 2021) - Sun Summit Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SMN) (OTCQB: SMREF) ("Sun Summit" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update from its fall 2021 phase of drilling at its 100% controlled Buck Property, central British Columbia. Two drill rigs are currently operating on site.

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

US Copper Corp Announces Positive Results from Superior Drill Program

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 18, 2021) - US Copper Corp (TSXV: USCU) (OTCQB: USCUF) (FSE: C730) ("US Copper" or the "Company") is pleased to announce positive results from the first 5 diamond drill holes of 7 completed holes drilled on its Superior deposit at the Moonlight-Superior Copper Project in Plumas County, North-East California.
INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

Appia Announces Discovery of New Massive and Semi-Massive Monazite Zones at Wilson North and Provides Update on Alces Lake Drill Program

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 13, 2021) - Appia Energy Corp.(CSE: API) (OTCQB: APAAF) (FSE: A0I.F) (FSE: A0I.MU) (FSE: A0I.BE)(the "Company" or "Appia")is pleased to announce that the current drilling program has discovered new and previously unknown occurrences of massive and semi-massive monazite in the Wilson North area of Alces Lake. The Company's exploration program is continuing with two drills aimed at expanding and confirming the extent of the estimated high-grade mineralization of rare earth elements ("REE") and gallium in the 100%-owned Alces Lake project, Athabasca Basin area, northern Saskatchewan.
INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

Kingfisher Successfully Concludes Diamond Drilling Program at the Goldrange Project

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2021 / Kingfisher Metals Corp. (TSXV:KFR)(FSE:970)(OTCQB: KGFMF) ("Kingfisher" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on diamond drilling at the Goldrange Project as the Company awaits analytical results. Goldrange is located approximately 25 km south of the town of Tatla Lake in Southwest British Columbia.
INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

Gungnir Outlines Near-Surface Conductors Outside of Rormyrberget Nickel Resource; Assays Pending for Eight Drill Holes at Lappvattnet

SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2021 / Gungnir Resources Inc. (TSXV:GUG)(OTC PINK:ASWRF) ("Gungnir" or the "Company") reports results from a recently completed ground electromagnetic (EM) survey at its Rormyrberget nickel project, located 40 kilometres west of the Company's high-grade Lappvattnet nickel deposit in Sweden. Please click this link for map (see map).
INDUSTRY
weatherboy.com

Americans Prepare for Major Earthquake Event on October 21

The International Shake-Out is set for Thursday, October 21 and Americans are preparing for the 10:21 am local time drill. Each year, millions of people “Drop, Cover, and Hold On” in The Great ShakeOut, the world’s largest earthquake drill. People are encouraged to participate in the drill wherever they are since major earthquakes may happen anywhere people live, work, or travel. The purpose of the ShakeOut is to practice how to protect ourselves and for everyone to become better prepared. The goal of the drill is to prevent a major earthquake from becoming a catastrophe. Thousands of state and local organizations are participating in the drill ranging from state governments to local schools and hospitals. An estimated 27 million people have said they plan to participate in this year’s drill, with over 13 million from the United States alone.
ENVIRONMENT
healthing.ca

Gov't calls unvaccinated

'These calls are legitimate': Outreach campaigns to reach the unvaccinated now include phone calls to anyone with a health card. Canada has reached a vaccination rate of 71 per cent of the population now fully vaccinated, shows the latest health data, thanks to vax vans, mobile clinics and pop-up shots in community centres, arenas and churches.
PUBLIC HEALTH
StreetInsider.com

Gold Springs Resource Corp. New Gold Discovery at Charlie Ross

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2021 / Gold Springs Resource Corp. (TSX:GRC)(OTCQB: GRCAF) (the "Company" or "GRC") announces a new discovery of important gold mineralization within the previously undrilled Charlie Ross target, located on the Nevada portion of its USA flagship Gold Springs project.
METAL MINING
StreetInsider.com

Inca One Reports Record Calendar Q3 Sales of US$9.7 Million

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 19, 2021) - INCA ONE GOLD CORP. (TSXV: INCA) (OTCQB: INCAF) (FSE: SU92) ("Inca One" or the "Company") a gold producer operating two, fully permitted, mineral processing facilities in Peru, reports (unaudited) consolidated gold and silver sales for the three month period July, August and September, 2021 ("Q3 2021" or "the Quarter") from its Chala One Plant ("Chala One") and Kori One Plant ("Kori One"). All comparative year-over-year ("YoY") and quarter-over-quarter ("QoQ") sales and production numbers represent consolidated operations from both facilities.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Onward and Upward: CLS Holdings USA, Inc. Announces September Results with a Continued Focus on Brand Growth

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2021 / CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCQB: CLSH)(CSE: CLSH), the ''Company'' or ''CLS'', a diversified cannabis company operating as Cannabis Life Sciences, today announced the financial and operational results for its Nevada wholly owned subsidiaries for the month of September 2021 with net revenues of $1.7M and a gross margin of 50%. The Company achieved their goal of 50% gross margin while continuing to see significant growth in the branded wholesale division at City Trees. Year over year, City Trees saw an increase in net revenue of 22% and 66% over 2019.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Nicox Provides Third Quarter 2021 Business and Financial Highlights

Nicox Provides Third Quarter 2021 Business and Financial Highlights. VYZULTA® and ZERVIATE® prescriptions in the U.S. increased by 35% and 213% respectively in Q3 2021 compared to Q3 2020.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Mandatory notification of trade – Employee Share Purchase Plan

Employees of Adevinta ASA have on the 15 of October 2021 purchased 22,891 Adevinta shares through a broker on the Oslo Stock Exchange as part of Adevinta's employee share purchase plan at an average share price of NOK 146.0339 NOK per share. The shares will be transferred to the participants in the coming days. The transactions are related to the third enrollment window in the Adevinta Share Purchase Plan for 2021 which closed in June 2021, and based on savings made during July, August and September 2021.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Verdant Earth Technologies (VDNT) Files IPO Registration Statememt

Verdant Earth Technologies (NASDAQ: VDNT) files IPO registration statement. The company describes itself as: "We are a development stage green energy company in the process of repurposing and recommissioning a traditional baseload...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Nexus: A Catalyst for Seamless Crypto Adoption for Everyone Announces Itself!

USA - October 19, 2021 — Presently, the world has seen how blockchain benefitted various industries. Over the past years, different innovations emerged and contributed to seamless, secure, and reliable networks that solved problems in the current systems. Subsequently, more people worked hard to learn blockchain as well as invest...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Morgan Stanley Starts Clearwater Analytics Holdings (CWAN) at Equalweight

Morgan Stanley analyst James Faucette initiates coverage on Clearwater Analytics Holdings (NYSE ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

AgEagle Aerial Systems (UAVS) Acquires senseFly from Parrot for $23M in Cash and Stock

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE American: UAVS), an industry-leading provider of drones, sensors and software, and Parrot, a leading European drone group, today jointly announced that they have signed a definitive agreement under which AgEagle shall acquire senseFly, a Parrot Group wholly-owned subsidiary, in a cash and stock transaction valued at US$23 million.
AGRICULTURE

