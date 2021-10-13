FinCanna Capital's 100% Owned ezGreen Announces Licensed Cannabis Events Schedule in City of Adelanto, California
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2021 / FinCanna Capital Corp. ("FinCanna") (CSE:CALI)(OTCQB: FNNZF), is pleased to announce its ezGreen proprietary software previously approved by the City of Adelanto, CA as an official Point of Sale (POS) vendor is kicking off its first city sanctioned cannabis event later this month with five more scheduled events to follow.www.streetinsider.com
Comments / 0