FactSet (FDS) Acquires Cobalt Software, Inc.
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. FactSet (NYSE: FDS) (NASDAQ: FDS), a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications, and industry-leading service, today announced that it has acquired Cobalt Software, Inc. (“Cobalt”), a leading portfolio monitoring solutions provider for the private capital industry. This acquisition advances FactSet’s strategy to scale its data and workflow solutions through targeted investments as part of its multi-year investment plan and expands its private markets offering. The transaction closed on October 12, 2021 and is not expected to have a material impact on FactSet’s fiscal 2022 results.www.streetinsider.com
