FactSet (FDS) Acquires Cobalt Software, Inc.

Precision Optics Corporation, Inc. (OTCQB: PEYE), a leading designer and manufacturer of advanced optical instruments for the medical and defense industries, announced it has completed the acquisition of substantially all of the assets of Lighthouse Imaging LLC ("Lighthouse Imaging"), a private equity held company based in Windham, Maine. The acquisition combines two of the industry's leaders in medical optics and digital imaging, leveraging Precision Optics next generation capabilities in micro-optics and optical systems with Lighthouse Imaging's advanced capabilities and strong reputation in leading-edge optical imaging electronics and system integration.

BUSINESS ・ 14 DAYS AGO