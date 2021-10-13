CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FactSet (FDS) Acquires Cobalt Software, Inc.

 6 days ago

FactSet (NYSE: FDS) (NASDAQ: FDS), a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications, and industry-leading service, today announced that it has acquired Cobalt Software, Inc. ("Cobalt"), a leading portfolio monitoring solutions provider for the private capital industry. This acquisition advances FactSet's strategy to scale its data and workflow solutions through targeted investments as part of its multi-year investment plan and expands its private markets offering. The transaction closed on October 12, 2021 and is not expected to have a material impact on FactSet's fiscal 2022 results.

