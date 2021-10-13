VBI Vaccines (VBIV) Announces Publication of Results from Pivotal Phase 3 Study, CONSTANT, of Prophylactic 3-Antigen Hepatitis B Vaccine Candidate in The Journal of the American Medical Association Ne

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. VBI Vaccines Inc. (Nasdaq: VBIV) (VBI), a biopharmaceutical company driven by immunology in the pursuit of powerful prevention and treatment of disease, today announced that results from the pivotal Phase 3 study, CONSTANT, of VBI’s prophylactic 3-antigen hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine candidate in adults age 18-45 were published in The Journal of the American Medical Association Network Open. The study was designed to demonstrate manufacturing equivalence of three lots of VBI’s HBV vaccine candidate, as well as to evaluate immunogenicity of VBI’s 3-antigen HBV vaccine candidate compared to a single-antigen HBV vaccine, Engerix-B®, after two and three doses, and safety and reactogenicity. Together with results from the first pivotal Phase 3 study, PROTECT, these results formed the basis for the regulatory submissions of VBI’s 3-antigen HBV vaccine candidate in the U.S., Europe, and Canada.