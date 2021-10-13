CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
VBI Vaccines (VBIV) Announces Publication of Results from Pivotal Phase 3 Study, CONSTANT, of Prophylactic 3-Antigen Hepatitis B Vaccine Candidate in The Journal of the American Medical Association Ne

 6 days ago

VBI Vaccines Inc. (Nasdaq: VBIV) (VBI), a biopharmaceutical company driven by immunology in the pursuit of powerful prevention and treatment of disease, today announced that results from the pivotal Phase 3 study, CONSTANT, of VBI's prophylactic 3-antigen hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine candidate in adults age 18-45 were published in The Journal of the American Medical Association Network Open. The study was designed to demonstrate manufacturing equivalence of three lots of VBI's HBV vaccine candidate, as well as to evaluate immunogenicity of VBI's 3-antigen HBV vaccine candidate compared to a single-antigen HBV vaccine, Engerix-B®, after two and three doses, and safety and reactogenicity. Together with results from the first pivotal Phase 3 study, PROTECT, these results formed the basis for the regulatory submissions of VBI's 3-antigen HBV vaccine candidate in the U.S., Europe, and Canada.

Rob Adams

There Is a New COVID-19 Vaccine That Shows Better Protection and Fewer Side Effects

By now, we are all familiar with big names such as AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson. In fact, the majority of us got at least one shot of one of the above. Today, Valneva, a French company is making lots of progress with its own COVID-19 vaccine. Unlike the other ones, Valneva's vaccine uses a more traditional technology, not the famous mRNA.
StreetInsider.com

Antios Therapeutics and Assembly Biosciences (ASMB) Announce Clinical Collaboration Agreement to Evaluate the Combination of ATI-2173 and Vebicorvir in Patients with Chronic Hepatitis B Virus Infectio

Antios Therapeutics, Inc. and Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: ASMB) today announced that the companies have entered into a clinical collaboration agreement to evaluate a triple combination treatment in patients with chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. A single cohort in the ongoing Antios Phase 2a ANTT201 clinical trial will evaluate ATI-2173, Antios' investigational proprietary active site polymerase inhibitor nucleotide (ASPIN), vebicorvir (VBR), Assembly Bio's investigational lead core inhibitor candidate, and tenofovir disoproxil fumarate, a nucleotide reverse transcriptase inhibitor.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MyChesCo

INOVIO Expands INNOVATE Phase 3 for INO-4800, Its DNA Vaccine Candidate for COVID-19

PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA — INOVIO (NASDAQ: INO) recently announced that it has received authorization from Colombia's INVIMA (Instituto Nacional de Vigilancia de Medicamentos y Alimentos, or the National Food and Drug Surveillance Institute), to conduct the Phase 3 segment of INOVIO's global Phase 2/3 trial, INNOVATE (INOVIO INO-4800 Vaccine Trial for Efficacy) in Colombia, for INO-4800, its DNA vaccine candidate for COVID-19. INOVIO is working with partner Advaccine Biopharmaceuticals Suzhou Co., Ltd. (Advaccine) on the INNOVATE Phase 3 segment in multiple countries, with a focus on countries in Latin America, Asia, and Africa. INOVIO recently announced that it has received regulatory authorization to proceed in Brazil, Philippines, and Mexico.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Valneva Reports Positive Phase 3 Results for Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate VLA2001

VLA2001 successfully met both co-primary endpoints. Superior neutralizing antibody titer levels compared to active comparator vaccine, AstraZeneca's AZD1222 (ChAdOx1-S) Neutralizing antibody seroconversion rate above 95%. VLA2001 induced broad T-cell...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
beckershospitalreview.com

9 recent COVID-19 vaccine study results

Nine study findings on COVID-19 vaccines — including how effective they are in younger children and pregnant women, as well as which vaccine produces the highest antibody levels — as reported by Becker's Hospital Review since the end of August:. Decreases in vaccine efficacy are driven more by the delta...
PHARMACEUTICALS
StreetInsider.com

Inovio Pharma (INO) Announces Online Preprint Publication of Homologous Boosting Data for its COVID-19 DNA Vaccine Candidate, INO-4800

INOVIO (NASDAQ: INO), a biotechnology company focused on bringing to market precisely designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and HPV-associated diseases, today announced the online preprint publication in MedRxiv of Phase 1 clinical data on homologous boosting of its COVID-19 DNA vaccine candidate, INO-4800.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Regenxbio (RGNX) Announces Positive Initial Data from Phase II ALTITUDE™ Trial of RGX-314 for the Treatment of Diabetic Retinopathy

REGENXBIO Inc. (Nasdaq: RGNX) today announced initial data from the ongoing Phase II ALTITUDE™ trial of RGX-314 for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy (DR) without center-involved diabetic macular edema (CI-DME) using in-office suprachoroidal delivery. The data is being presented at the American Society of Retina Specialists (ASRS) Annual Meeting by Dennis Marcus, M.D., F.A.S.R.S., President, Southeast Retina Center. RGX-314 is a potential one-time gene therapy in clinical development for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and DR.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
SlashGear

Scientists accidentally develop powerful rheumatoid arthritis vaccine

In an attempt to discover whether a particular protein is a trigger for rheumatoid arthritis, scientists with the University of Toledo accidentally discovered a vaccine against the painful autoimmune disease. The protein-based vaccine was found to generate a fast, strong, and long-lasting immune system response that offers protection from the disease.
SCIENCE
houstonmirror.com

The Stir To Be Different A Major Factor Of Growth Of The Hepatitis B Vaccines Market

Hepatitis B refers to an infectious disease that is caused by hepatitis B virus. Symptoms of this disease are not visible in initial stages and develop after few weeks only. Hepatitis B virus is transmitted by exposure to infectious blood or body fluids of an infected person. This disease may even occur from the birth. Hepatitis B may be caused by blood transfusions, healthcare setting, sharing razors and dialysis. Hepatitis B vaccine refers to a vaccine that is developed for prevention of hepatitis B virus infection. Hepatitis B vaccine consists of viral envelope proteins and hepatitis B surface antigens (HBsAg). Hepatitis B vaccine is produced by using yeast cells.
INDIA
ScienceAlert

Study of 6 Million Americans Finds No Significant Side Effects From mRNA Vaccines

An ongoing monitoring system for the safety of mRNA vaccines for COVID-19 has found no serious side effects for either the Pfizer or Moderna shots. The research is being carried out by federal and private insurance researchers in the United States, with funding and support from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Each week since December 14, 2020, the assembled team has followed the medical records of millions of Americans who have received an mRNA vaccine for COVID-19, tracking their health before and after vaccination. Researchers will continue to monitor vaccinated Americans for the next two years, but in the meantime,...
PHARMACEUTICALS
StreetInsider.com

ObsEva Announces Presentation of Clinical Data on Oral GnRH Antagonist Linzagolix at ASRM 2021 Scientific Congress & Expo

–Presentation of Phase 3 clinical data on linzagolix for the treatment of uterine fibroids and final results from a pilot study of linzagolix for the treatment of severe adenomyosis– GENEVA, Switzerland October 19, 2021 – ObsEva SA...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
precisionvaccinations.com

Moderna's mRNA COVID-19 Vaccine Under Side Effect Review by U.S. FDA

(Precision Vaccinations) — The Wall Street Journalreported on October 16, 2021, the U.S. FDA confirmed it is reviewing Moderna's SpikeVax COVID-19 vaccine's risk of generating inflammatory heart conditions in young men. "I think people can be reassured that the risk of myocarditis (from) an mRNA vaccine is low, it appears...
PHARMACEUTICALS
hngn.com

FDA Recalls 2 Blood Pressure Medicines, Asks the Public To Stop Taking Them

The FDA conducted two drug recalls and urged the people to stop taking them and contact their doctors immediately. Lupin Pharmaceuticals Recall Batches of Its Tablets. Lupin Pharmaceuticals is recalling batches of Irbesartan Tablets and Irbesartan with Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets, according to the FDA. Doctors prescribe the drug to individuals with type 2 diabetes to manage hypertension, low blood pressure, and symptoms, as per MSN News.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
StreetInsider.com

LumiraDx (LMDX) Announces FDA EUA Submission for its SARS-CoV-2 & Flu A/B Rapid Antigen Test

LumiraDx (Nasdaq: LMDX), a next-generation point of care diagnostic company, today announced it has submitted the LumiraDx SARS-CoV-2 & Flu A/B Test to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA). The microfluidic immunofluorescence assay can quickly verify infection for patients suspected of flu and/or COVID-19 to aid diagnosis and clinical decision making.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Reuters

Sanofi says good results from flu vaccine with mRNA booster study

PARIS (Reuters) - French healthcare company Sanofi said on Wednesday that it had found positive results from the first study into a high-dose influenza vaccine with a COVID-19 mRNA booster. Sanofi said the interim results from the study of Sanofi's Fluzone High-Dose Quadrivalent vaccine with Moderna's COVID-19 mRNA investigational booster...
INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

AbbVie (ABBV) Announces RINVOQ (upadacitinib) Met Primary and All Ranked Secondary Endpoints in Phase 3 Study in Ankylosing Spondylitis

AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) today announced positive top-line results from the first of two studies of the Phase 3 SELECT-AXIS 2 clinical trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of RINVOQ® (upadacitinib; 15 mg, once daily) in patients with active ankylosing spondylitis (AS) who had an inadequate response to biologic DMARD therapy. In this study, RINVOQ met its primary endpoint of Assessment in SpondyloArthritis International Society (ASAS) 40 response and all ranked secondary endpoints at week 14.1 Significantly more RINVOQ-treated patients achieved ASAS40 response at week 14 compared to placebo (45 percent versus 18 percent; p<0.0001).1.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

