Berkley tables decision on exemption for La Salette project
BERKLEY — A decision on a commercial rehabilitation exemption certificate for a project at the former Our Lady of La Salette School was delayed. At its Oct. 4 meeting, the Berkley City Council tabled a vote on a resolution that would grant an exemption certificate to 2219 Coolidge LLC, the developer of a project that would revitalize the former school building, as well as construct a new building on the site’s parking lot.www.candgnews.com
Comments / 0