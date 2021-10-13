CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkley tables decision on exemption for La Salette project

By Mike Koury
candgnews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERKLEY — A decision on a commercial rehabilitation exemption certificate for a project at the former Our Lady of La Salette School was delayed. At its Oct. 4 meeting, the Berkley City Council tabled a vote on a resolution that would grant an exemption certificate to 2219 Coolidge LLC, the developer of a project that would revitalize the former school building, as well as construct a new building on the site’s parking lot.

