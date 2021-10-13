CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NeuroOne Medical (NMTC) Prices 3.75M Share Offering at $3.20/sh

 6 days ago

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: NMTC) (the "Company"), a medical technology company focused on improving surgical care options and outcomes for patients suffering from neurological disorders, today announced the pricing of an underwritten registered public offering of 3,750,000 shares of its common stock at a price of $3.20 per share.

SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp. (SMAPU) Prices 10M Unit IPO at $10/unit

SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: SMAPU) announced today that it priced its initial public offering of 10,000,000 units at a price to the public of $10.00 per unit. The units are expected to commence trading on October 19, 2021 on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "SMAPU."
UPDATE: Citi Resumes Utz Brands (UTZ) at Buy

Citi analyst Wendy Nicholson resumes coverage on Utz Brands (NYSE: UTZ) with a Buy rating and a price target of $21.00. The analyst comments "Year to date, UTZ's stock has fallen ~25%, while the market is up ~20%. We attribute this weakness in the stock price to the lowering of expectations for growth at the company – both on the top and bottom line. We attribute this lowering of expectations primarily to the difficult macro environment – with pressures coming from higher prices for commodities, labor, freight, logistics, etc. – on top of tough comps to the year-ago period, when sales growth was boosted by consumers snacking more at home. Ultimately, we think that for all of the reasons UTZ has seen more pressure this year, the company should see improvements into 2022 (as pricing and productivity come into play in 2H21 and should carry into 2022, and top-line comps are easier). We are resuming coverage of UTZ with a Buy rating and $21 target price."
Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp (ENTFU) Prices 26.1M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: ENTFU) announced today that it priced its initial public offering of 26,100,000 units at ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Aditx Therapeutics Inc. (ADTX) Prices 2.83M Share Offering at $1.50/sh

Aditxt, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADTX), a biotech innovation company with a mission to improve the health of the immune system, announced today the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 2,833,333 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $1.50 per share, for gross proceeds of $4.25 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and offering expenses.
LM Funding America (LMFA) Prices 6.31M Share Offering at $4.75/sh

LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMFA) ("LM Funding" or the "Company"), a technology-based specialty finance company that intends to expand into the cryptocurrency mining business, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 6,315,780 shares of its common stock and warrants to purchase up to 6,315,780 shares of the Company's common stock. Each share of common stock is being sold in a unit together with one common warrant at a public offering price of $4.75 per unit.
Bicycle Therapeutics Plc (BCYC) Prices Upsized 3.24M Share Offering at $54/sh for Gross Proceeds of $175M

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: BCYC), a biotechnology company pioneering a new and differentiated class of therapeutics based on its proprietary bicyclic peptide (Bicycle®) technology, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 3,240,741 American Depositary Shares ("ADSs"), each representing one ordinary share, at a price to the public of $54.00 per ADS, for gross proceeds of $175.0 million. In addition, Bicycle has granted the underwriters in the offering a 30-day option to purchase up to 486,111 additional ADSs at the public offering price. The offering is expected to close on or about October 15, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Prices 6.17M Share Offering at $81/sh

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRPT), the leader in precision genetic medicine for rare diseases, today announced that it has priced an underwritten public offering of 6,172,840 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $81.00 per share. In addition, Sarepta has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 925,926 shares of its common stock on the same terms and conditions as the initial shares sold to the underwriters. Sarepta anticipates the gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses, to be approximately $500.0 million, excluding any exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase additional shares. The offering is expected to close on or about October 18, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NAPA) Prices 12M Share Offering at $20.50/sh

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE: NAPA) today announced the pricing of its public offering of 12,000,000 shares of its common stock to the public, with all shares being offered by certain of its stockholders (the "Selling Stockholders") at a public offering price of $20.50 per share.
S&W Seed (SANW) Announces 1.84M Share Private Placement at $2.73/sh

S&W Seed Company (Nasdaq: SANW) today announced that it has closed a non-brokered private placement of its common stock for total gross proceeds of approximately $5.0 million. MFP Partners, L.P. (MFP), S&W's largest shareholder, purchased approximately $3.8 million of shares of common stock, and certain members of S&W's Board of Directors and executive management purchased approximately $1.2 million of shares of common stock. The company issued 1,847,343 shares of its common stock at a purchase price of $2.73 per share in the private placement.
AvidXchange Holdings (AVDX) Prices Upsized 26.4M Share IPO at $25/sh, High End of Expected Price Range

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc (Nasdaq: AVDX), a leading provider of accounts payable and payment automation solutions for the middle market, today announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 26,400,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $25.00 per share. Additionally, AvidXchange has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,960,000 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The gross proceeds of the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses payable by AvidXchange, are expected to be approximately $660.0 million, excluding any exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase additional shares. All of the shares of common stock are being offered and sold by AvidXchange.
Paycor HCM, Inc (PYCR) Prices 12M Share Offering of Common Stock by Selling Stockholders at $32/each

Paycor HCM, Inc. (Paycor) (NASDAQ: PYCR) today announced the pricing of a public offering of 12,000,000 shares of common stock by certain selling stockholders (the "Offering") that was previously announced, at a public offering price of $32.00 per share. In addition, the selling stockholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,800,000 shares of Paycor's common stock. The Offering is expected to close on October 19, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
Rezolute Inc. (RZLT) Prices 6.03M Share Offering at $6.50/sh and Concurrent Registered Offering of 769k Shares at $6.50/sh

Rezolute, Inc. (Nasdaq: RZLT) today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 6,030,847 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $6.50 per share and of pre-funded warrants to purchase 1,661,461 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $6.49 per pre-funded warrant, which represents the per share public offering price for the common stock less the $0.01 per share exercise price for each pre-funded warrant.
Sun Country Airlines Holdings (SNCY) Prices Upsized 8.5M Share Offering at $32.50/sh

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCY) today announced the pricing of an upsized secondary public offering of 8,500,000 shares of its common stock by certain of its existing stockholders including members of management (the "Selling Stockholders") at a price to the public of $32.50 per share. The offering is expected to close on October 19, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary conditions.
Sabra Health Care REIT (SBRA) Prices 6.8M Shares Offering

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBRA) announced today the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 6.8 million shares of its common stock. Sabra granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 1.02 million additional shares of its common stock.
Superior Drilling Products (SDPI) Prices 1.74M Share Direct Offering at $1.15/sh

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSE American: SDPI), a designer and manufacturer of drilling tool technologies, today announced that it entered into a share purchase agreement with a certain institutional investor to purchase approximately $2.0 million worth of its common stock in a registered direct offering.
Paltalk, Inc. (PALT) Prices 1.35M Share Offering at $7.50/sh

Paltalk, Inc. (Nasdaq: PALT), a leading communications software innovator that powers multimedia social applications, today announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 1,350,000 shares of its common stock. Each share of common stock was sold at a public offering price of $7.50, for gross proceeds of approximately $10.125 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and offering expenses. In addition, Paltalk has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 202,500 shares of common stock to cover over-allotments at the public offering price, less the underwriting discount. All of the shares of common stock were offered by the Company. The offering is expected to close on October 19, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
Ellington Financial (EFC) Prices 5M Shares at $18.26/Sh

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE: EFC) announced today that it has priced an underwritten public offering of 5,000,000 shares of its common stock for total expected gross proceeds of $91.3 million, before underwriting fees and estimated offering expenses. The Company also granted the underwriters an option for 30 days to purchase up to an additional 750,000 shares of common stock. The offering is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close on October 15, 2021. Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, BofA Securities, J.P. Morgan, UBS Securities LLC and Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, A Stifel Company are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. BTIG, LLC and Piper Sandler & Co. are acting as co-managers for the offering.
GitLab Inc (GTLB) Prices 10.4M Share IPO at $77, Above the Expected $66-$69 Range

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ: GTLB), the provider of The DevOps Platform, announced today the pricing of its initial public offering of 10,400,000 shares of its Class A common stock at a public offering price of $77.00 per share. The offering consists of 8,420,000 shares of Class A common stock to be sold by GitLab Inc. and 1,980,000 shares of Class A common stock to be sold by an existing stockholder affiliated with Sytse "Sid" Sijbrandij, Gitlab Inc.'s Co-founder, Chief Executive Officer, and Board of Directors Chair (the "Selling Stockholder"). Gitlab Inc. will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares of common stock by the Selling Stockholder.
