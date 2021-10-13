NeuroOne Medical (NMTC) Prices 3.75M Share Offering at $3.20/sh
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: NMTC) (the "Company"), a medical technology company focused on improving surgical care options and outcomes for patients suffering from neurological disorders, today announced the pricing of an underwritten registered public offering of 3,750,000 shares of its common stock at a price of $3.20 per share.www.streetinsider.com
Comments / 0