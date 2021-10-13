Siyata Mobile Receives Approval for Flagship UV350 In-Vehicle Device with Telstra in Australia

Shares of Energous Corp. rocketed 30% on massive volume in premarket trading Tuesday, after the over-the-air wireless charging company said the U.S. Federal Communications Commission granted equipment authorization for wireless power transfer at any distance. Trading volume ballooned to 16.5 million shares, enough make the stock the most actively traded ahead of the open, and compares with the full-day average of about 720,300 shares. Energous said the FCC approval adds to the approval in Europe for unlimited distance wireless charging. "The 1W Active Energy Harvesting transmitter can charge multiple devices at once, enabling at-any-distance over-the-air charging for the growing ecosystem of Internet of Things devices such as retail sensors, electronic shelf labels, industrial devices and more," the company said. The stock has gained 11.1% year to date through Monday, while the S&P 500 has advanced 19.5%.

STOCKS ・ 4 HOURS AGO