Siyata Mobile Receives Approval for Flagship UV350 In-Vehicle Device with Telstra in Australia

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA)(NASDAQ:SYTAW) ("Siyata" or the "Company"), a global vendor of Push-to-Talk over Cellular (PoC) devices and cellular signal booster systems, announces it has received approval from Telstra, Australia's leading cellular carrier, for the Company's flagship UV350 device. The UV350 is the world's first 4G/LTE, all-in-one vehicle fleet communication device that delivers cellular voice calls, Push-to-Talk over Cellular (PoC), and data applications and was designed to optimize mobile communications while driving.

