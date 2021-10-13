Siyata Mobile (SYTA) Receives Approval for Flagship UV350 In-Vehicle Device with Telstra in Australia
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA)(NASDAQ: SYTAW) ("Siyata" or the "Company"), a global vendor of Push-to-Talk over Cellular (PoC) devices and cellular signal booster systems, announces it has received approval from Telstra, Australia's leading cellular carrier, for the Company's flagship UV350 device. The UV350 is the world's first 4G/LTE, all-in-one vehicle fleet communication device that delivers cellular voice calls, Push-to-Talk over Cellular (PoC), and data applications and was designed to optimize mobile communications while driving.www.streetinsider.com
Comments / 0