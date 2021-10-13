CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Siyata Mobile (SYTA) Receives Approval for Flagship UV350 In-Vehicle Device with Telstra in Australia

 6 days ago

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA)(NASDAQ: SYTAW) ("Siyata" or the "Company"), a global vendor of Push-to-Talk over Cellular (PoC) devices and cellular signal booster systems, announces it has received approval from Telstra, Australia's leading cellular carrier, for the Company's flagship UV350 device. The UV350 is the world's first 4G/LTE, all-in-one vehicle fleet communication device that delivers cellular voice calls, Push-to-Talk over Cellular (PoC), and data applications and was designed to optimize mobile communications while driving.

Benzinga

Siyata Mobile Inc. to Release Q2 2021 Financial Results, Host Earnings Call

Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ: SYTA), a leading global developer and provider of Push-to-Talk over cellular (“PTT/PoC”) systems for enterprise customers, has announced that it plans on releasing its second-quarter 2021 financial results for the period ended June 30, 2021; the company will release the report on Oct. 14, 2021, after the market officially closes for the day. In addition, Siyata will host a conference call discussing the results the following day, Oct. 15, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. ET.
Siyata Mobile Receives Approval for Flagship UV350 In-Vehicle Device with Telstra in Australia

AgEagle Aerial Systems (UAVS) Acquires senseFly from Parrot for $23M in Cash and Stock

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE American: UAVS), an industry-leading provider of drones, sensors and software, and Parrot, a leading European drone group, today jointly announced that they have signed a definitive agreement under which AgEagle shall acquire senseFly, a Parrot Group wholly-owned subsidiary, in a cash and stock transaction valued at US$23 million.
MarketWatch

Energous stock rockets on heavy volume after FCC approves 'over-the-air' wireless charging product at any distance

Shares of Energous Corp. rocketed 30% on massive volume in premarket trading Tuesday, after the over-the-air wireless charging company said the U.S. Federal Communications Commission granted equipment authorization for wireless power transfer at any distance. Trading volume ballooned to 16.5 million shares, enough make the stock the most actively traded ahead of the open, and compares with the full-day average of about 720,300 shares. Energous said the FCC approval adds to the approval in Europe for unlimited distance wireless charging. "The 1W Active Energy Harvesting transmitter can charge multiple devices at once, enabling at-any-distance over-the-air charging for the growing ecosystem of Internet of Things devices such as retail sensors, electronic shelf labels, industrial devices and more," the company said. The stock has gained 11.1% year to date through Monday, while the S&P 500 has advanced 19.5%.
Zacks.com

Visa (V) Expands Into BNPL Market Via Partnerships in Australia

V - Free Report) has announced the extension of its Visa Installments in Australia. This will be possible through its partnership with ANZ, one of the country’s largest financial institutions, and the merchant payment provider Quest. This alliance will allow Visa to expand its buy now pay later (BNPL) solutions...
CPA Trendlines

Mobile Devices without Batteries?

From the people who brought you the batteryless Game Boy. Researchers have unveiled a ground-breaking system that allows electronic devices to run without batteries for “an infinite lifetime.”. Distributed Firms Need Different Tech Suites | SURVEY: Are Scanners Out of Date? NASA Finds a $10-Quintillion Asteroid | SURVEY: Drake Takes...
biometricupdate.com

Mobile app friction report – Device change

This edition of Incognia‘s Mobile App Friction Report contains data and analysis of the friction for changing devices and authenticating on 21 leading financial services apps. Key findings:. – Learn which apps provide the lowest friction for changing devices. – Compare the friction for changing devices on the top banking...
Android Authority

What are Google Mobile Services (GMS)?

The Android operating system many of us use every day is often referred to as open-source software. That means its code is publicly available and can be endlessly modified by anyone. While those statements are indeed true, the vast majority of Android devices today aren’t, in fact, running pure and open-source Android. You can thank Google Mobile Services (GMS) for that.
investorideas.com

Breaking AI Stock News: GBT (OTCPK: $GTCH) Develops an iOS Mobile Application For its qTerm Device, Synchronized With its Website

San Diego, CA - October 12, 2021 (Investorideas.com Newswire) GBT Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCH) ("GBT" or the "Company") is developing an iOS (iPhone version) mobile application for its qTerm device. The iOS application will be synchronized with qTerm's website and Widget. The mobile app will establish Low Energy Bluetooth (BLE) with the device electronics and show the user vitals results upon taking measurements. A secured infrastructure for user's privacy and confidentiality will be prepared following industry cybersecurity standards.
The Independent

Virgin Media O2 launches first joint product in bid to take on BT

Virgin Media O2 has launched its first joint product since the two company’s £31 billion merger earlier this year to take on BT.Customers of both brands can expect their pay monthly mobile data allowance to be doubled, while broadband speeds will be upgraded to the next available tier, free of charge.The firm is hoping its Volt offering will lure new customers who may only have one service but not the other, as well as those not currently using either.Bill payers who link their two accounts together from Monday will also have roaming in 75 countries added – usually £4.99 per...
StreetInsider.com

u-blox AG: u-blox Announces Ultra-Compact, Feature-Rich Bluetooth Low Energy Sip for Industrial And Indoor Positioning Applications

ANNA-B4 features Bluetooth long range, Thread and Zigbee, as well as Bluetooth direction finding, with operating temperatures up to 105 C. THALWILl, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2021
americanmilitarynews.com

US military shocked: China flew hypersonic nuke capable missile around the globe; ‘We have no idea how they did this’: report

In August, China tested a nuclear-capable hypersonic missile that flew around the earth before hitting its target, a new report first revealed Saturday. U.S. officials were reportedly surprised by China’s capabilities. The missile circled the earth in low-orbit space and sped down to its target, though it landed some two-dozen...
BHG

Food and Gas Prices Are Hitting a Record High—Here's How to Be Prepared

From NPR to The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal, the hot topic of discussion this week has been skyrocketing inflation in the United States. In case you missed the headlines, or were too busy working overtime to pay for the increasing costs on everything from food and gas to rent and restaurant tabs, here are the key takeaways regarding consumer prices in this country at the moment:
The Independent

Malaysia government tells those who choose not to get Covid vaccine: ‘We will make life very difficult’

Malaysia has promised to get tough with those who refuse to take the Covid-19 vaccines without a valid reason. “Sorry to say, we will make life very difficult for you if you’re not vaccinated by choice,” health minister Khairy Jamaluddin said at an event in Serdang Hospital on 16 October, The Straits Times reported.“If you choose not to vaccinate, then we will probably ask you to do regular tests that you have to pay for,” he said.A plan under the National Testing Strategy, which will be unveiled next week, will explain the actions that Malaysia will take against those who...
Rob Adams

There Is a New COVID-19 Vaccine That Shows Better Protection and Fewer Side Effects

By now, we are all familiar with big names such as AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson. In fact, the majority of us got at least one shot of one of the above. Today, Valneva, a French company is making lots of progress with its own COVID-19 vaccine. Unlike the other ones, Valneva's vaccine uses a more traditional technology, not the famous mRNA.
BoardingArea

The USA sets 8th November as the magic date

A lot of people – including your writer and editor – have been waiting for the chance to return to the United States of America. Well, it seems the 8th November is the magic date, when the US will end its blanket travel bans, and base entry on vaccination status.
ambcrypto.com

Can ‘newfound respect’ for Shiba Inu help it cross $1

October has been a good boy where the Shiba Inu [SHIB] token is concerned. With a meteoric price rally, the meme coin seems close to hounding its highs from earlier this year. Recently, crypto researcher and reviewer Max Maher tried to analyze Shiba Inu’s popularity but instead found himself drawing a very unexpected conclusion.
