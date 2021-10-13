Alimera Sciences (ALIM) New Data Demonstrates that ILUVIEN Significantly Reduces Treatment Burden in Patients with Diabetic Macular Edema

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved KEYTRUDA, Merck’s anti-PD-1 therapy, in combination with chemotherapy, with or without bevacizumab, for the treatment of patients with persistent, recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer whose tumors express PD-L1 (Combined Positive Score [CPS] ≥1) as determined by an FDA-approved test. The approval is based on the Phase 3 KEYNOTE-826 trial evaluating KEYTRUDA plus chemotherapy (paclitaxel plus cisplatin or paclitaxel plus carboplatin), with or without bevacizumab, compared to the same chemotherapy regimens, with or without bevacizumab.

