Alimera Sciences (ALIM) New Data Demonstrates that ILUVIEN Significantly Reduces Treatment Burden in Patients with Diabetic Macular Edema

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

Alimera Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALIM), a global pharmaceutical company whose mission is to be invaluable to patients, physicians and partners concerned with retinal health and to maintain better vision longer, announces a data presentation at the American Society of Retina Specialists (ASRS). The presentation demonstrated significant reductions in treatment burden in patients receiving ILUVIEN for Diabetic Macular Edema (DME).

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

ObsEva Announces Presentation of Clinical Data on Oral GnRH Antagonist Linzagolix at ASRM 2021 Scientific Congress & Expo

–Presentation of Phase 3 clinical data on linzagolix for the treatment of uterine fibroids and final results from a pilot study of linzagolix for the treatment of severe adenomyosis– GENEVA, Switzerland October 19, 2021 – ObsEva SA...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Plus Therapeutics (PSTV) Announces FDA Clearance of Investigational New Drug Application for 186RNL for the Treatment of Leptomeningeal Metastases

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSTV) (the "Company"), a U.S. clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing innovative, targeted radiotherapeutics for rare and difficult-to-treat cancers, today announced clearance of its Investigational New Drug (IND) application from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Rhenium-186 NanoLiposome (186RNL) for the treatment of leptomeningeal metastases (LM). The Company expects to initiate patient accrual in a Phase 1 dose escalation trial of 186RNL (ReSPECT-LM) in the fourth quarter of 2021.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Enanta Pharma (ENTA) Presents New Data for EDP-235, its Lead Oral Protease Inhibitor Designed for the Treatment of COVID-19

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTA), a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to creating small molecule drugs for viral infections and liver diseases, today reported new preclinical data for EDP-235, its recently announced lead oral protease inhibitor specifically designed for the treatment of COVID-19. These data were presented in a poster titled "EDP-235, A Potential Oral, Once-Daily Antiviral Treatment and Preventative for COVID-19," during the International Society for Influenza and Other Respiratory Virus Diseases (ISIRV)–World Health Organization (WHO) Virtual Conference 2021.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

New Data Confirm Biogen’s (BIIB) Disease-Modifying Therapies Do Not Reduce Antibody Response to COVID-19 Vaccines in People with Multiple Sclerosis

Biogen Inc. (Nasdaq: BIIB) today announced results of a new analysis of immune response to the COVID-19 vaccine among people with multiple sclerosis (MS). The results, which demonstrate that patients treated with Biogen's portfolio of MS therapies mount an effective antibody response to COVID-19 vaccination, are being presented at the 37th Congress of the European Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis (ECTRIMS) virtual meeting, October 13-15, 2021.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Anavex Life Sciences (AVXL) Announces Data Review by Independent Board of its Phase 2b/3 Clinical Trial of ANAVEX®2-73 in Patients with Alzheimer’s Disease

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (Nasdaq: AVXL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing differentiated therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental disorders including Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, Rett syndrome and other central nervous system (CNS) diseases, today announced that the Independent Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) for the Company's Phase 2b/3 Alzheimer's disease study of its investigational compound ANAVEX®2-73 (blarcamesine) has completed its recent pre-planned review of the preliminary Phase 2b/3 study data.
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Merck (MRK) Announces FDA Approves KEYTRUDA Plus Chemotherapy, With or Without Bevacizumab, as Treatment for Patients With Persistent, Recurrent or Metastatic Cervical Cancer Whose Tumors Express PD-L

Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved KEYTRUDA, Merck's anti-PD-1 therapy, in combination with chemotherapy, with or without bevacizumab, for the treatment of patients with persistent, recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer whose tumors express PD-L1 (Combined Positive Score [CPS] ≥1) as determined by an FDA-approved test. The approval is based on the Phase 3 KEYNOTE-826 trial evaluating KEYTRUDA plus chemotherapy (paclitaxel plus cisplatin or paclitaxel plus carboplatin), with or without bevacizumab, compared to the same chemotherapy regimens, with or without bevacizumab.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Regenxbio (RGNX) Announces Positive Initial Data from Phase II ALTITUDE™ Trial of RGX-314 for the Treatment of Diabetic Retinopathy

REGENXBIO Inc. (Nasdaq: RGNX) today announced initial data from the ongoing Phase II ALTITUDE™ trial of RGX-314 for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy (DR) without center-involved diabetic macular edema (CI-DME) using in-office suprachoroidal delivery. The data is being presented at the American Society of Retina Specialists (ASRS) Annual Meeting by Dennis Marcus, M.D., F.A.S.R.S., President, Southeast Retina Center. RGX-314 is a potential one-time gene therapy in clinical development for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and DR.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

AstraZeneca's (AZN) AZD7442 Reduces Risk of Developing Severe COVID-19 or Death in TACKLE Phase III Outpatient Treatment Trial

Positive high-level results from the TACKLE Phase III COVID-19 treatment trial showed AstraZeneca's (NASDAQ: AZN) AZD7442, a long acting antibody (LAAB) combination, achieved a statistically significant reduction in severe COVID-19 or death compared to placebo in non-hospitalised patients with mild-to-moderate symptomatic COVID-19.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Covicept Therapeutics initiates a Phase 2 clinical study with PJS-539, an oral small molecule for the treatment of patients with COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2)

Covicept Therapeutics initiates a Phase 2 clinical study with PJS-539, an oral small molecule for the treatment of patients with COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2) Covicept has initiated a Phase 2 multi-center, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled 150 patient clinical trial in...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
gastroenterologyadvisor.com

Reduced Efficacy of SARS-CoV-2 mRNA Vaccines in Patients With CD20 B-Cell-Depleting Treatment History

The humoral and cell-mediated immune responses elicited by SARS-CoV-2 messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines are blunted in patients with a history of CD20 B-cell-depleting therapy, according to study results published in Lancet Rheumatology. Previous studies have shown that age, the male sex, preexisting autoimmune disease, kidney disease, and malignancy are associated...
SCIENCE
precisionvaccinations.com

Moderna's mRNA COVID-19 Vaccine Under Side Effect Review by U.S. FDA

(Precision Vaccinations) — The Wall Street Journalreported on October 16, 2021, the U.S. FDA confirmed it is reviewing Moderna's SpikeVax COVID-19 vaccine's risk of generating inflammatory heart conditions in young men. "I think people can be reassured that the risk of myocarditis (from) an mRNA vaccine is low, it appears...
PHARMACEUTICALS
MedPage Today

Adverse Events Halt Gene Therapy Trial for Diabetic Macular Edema

SAN ANTONIO -- Unexpected, severe, vision-threatening adverse events have quashed hopes for a safe and effective gene therapy for diabetic retinal disease. Three patients with diabetic macular edema (DME) developed hypotony requiring surgical treatment, followed by severe, progressive decline in vision. Additionally, intraocular inflammation (IOI), sometimes severe, occurred in almost all patients treated with ADVM-022, which induces aflibercept protein expression, reported Charles Wykoff, MD, PhD, of the Blanton Eye Institute and Houston Methodist Hospital in Texas, at the American Society of Retina Specialists meeting.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
hngn.com

FDA Recalls 2 Blood Pressure Medicines, Asks the Public To Stop Taking Them

The FDA conducted two drug recalls and urged the people to stop taking them and contact their doctors immediately. Lupin Pharmaceuticals Recall Batches of Its Tablets. Lupin Pharmaceuticals is recalling batches of Irbesartan Tablets and Irbesartan with Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets, according to the FDA. Doctors prescribe the drug to individuals with type 2 diabetes to manage hypertension, low blood pressure, and symptoms, as per MSN News.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
StreetInsider.com

Exscientia plc (EXAI) Announces Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional Precision Medicine Platform to Improve Cancer Treatment Outcomes

Exscientia (Nasdaq: EXAI), the Medical University of Vienna and the CeMM Research Center for Molecular Medicine of the Austrian Academy of Sciences, today announced publication in Cancer Discovery, a journal of the American Association of Cancer Research, of final results from the EXALT-1 trial. The study, titled "Functional Precision Medicine Provides Clinical Benefit in Advanced Aggressive Haematological Cancers and Identifies Exceptional Responders," illustrates the potential real-world impact of using Exscientia's AI-supported precision medicine platform (referred to in the study as single-cell functional precision medicine or scFPM) to propose which therapy would be most effective for late-stage haematological cancer patients based on testing drug responses ex vivo in their own tissue samples. Interim data from the study was previously published in The Lancet Haematology.
CANCER
StreetInsider.com

Ventyx Biosciences (VTYX) Files IPO Registration Statement

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ: VTYX) files registration statement for a proposed IPO. The company describes itself as: "We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing new therapies for millions...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Daily Montanan

Dying patients with rare diseases struggle to get experimental therapies

At 15, Autumn Fuernisen is dying. She was diagnosed at age 11 with a rare degenerative brain disorder that has no known cure or way to slow it down: juvenile-onset Huntington’s disease. “There’s lots of things that she used to be able to do just fine,” said her mom, Londen Tabor, who lives with her […] The post Dying patients with rare diseases struggle to get experimental therapies appeared first on Daily Montanan.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

