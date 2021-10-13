Alimera Sciences (ALIM) New Data Demonstrates that ILUVIEN Significantly Reduces Treatment Burden in Patients with Diabetic Macular Edema
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Alimera Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALIM), a global pharmaceutical company whose mission is to be invaluable to patients, physicians and partners concerned with retinal health and to maintain better vision longer, announces a data presentation at the American Society of Retina Specialists (ASRS). The presentation demonstrated significant reductions in treatment burden in patients receiving ILUVIEN for Diabetic Macular Edema (DME).www.streetinsider.com
