The release of “Cold Heart (Pnau Remix)” by Elton John and Dua Lipa has helped the former achieve chart records in both the United States and the United Kingdom. In the States, Elton John now claims the longest span between top 40 appearances on the Billboard Hot 100. “Cold Heart (Pnau Remix)” marks John’s 58th song to land on the Hot 100’s top 40, and his first since his 1999 collaboration with LeAnn Rimes, “Written in the Stars”. His first came back on December 19th, 1970, with “Your Song”—more than half a decade ago.

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO