Story County to draw Ames precincts, wards before city decides whether to pursue its own versions

Ames will wait to review precincts and wards created by Story County rather than first proceed with creating their own after a council vote Tuesday. Using a new precincting software, Story County Auditor's Office staff say they'll proceed with creating precincts for the entire county after the Iowa Legislature adopts new legislative and congressional districts as part of the decennial redistricting process. The entire process has been delayed due to COVID-19, and a first draft of the redrawn maps was rejected by legislators earlier this month.