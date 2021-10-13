The Medical Community Mourns The Loss Of Dr. Trimble

Dr. Erica Beal is a board-certified Family Physician who grew up in Littleton, Colorado. She received her medical degree from Oklahoma State University College of Osteopathic Medicine in Tulsa, OK, where she enjoyed the opportunity to focus on rural medicine, including rural health policy development. She also completed her Family Medicine Residency in Tulsa, where she enjoyed serving both rural and urban populations. Her husband, a former resident and ranch hand in Lander introduced her to the community before they were married, and she quickly fell in love with all that Lander has to offer. After spending several years in Oklahoma, she and her husband were eager for the opportunity to raise their family in beautiful Fremont County.

LANDER, WY ・ 10 DAYS AGO