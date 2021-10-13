Shatner To Head Into Space
Captain Kirk is blasting into space today, and this time it’s for real. Ninety-year-old William Shatner spoke about the opportunity to be aboard The Blue Origin spaceship during his visit to the New York Comicon. He said he was terrified. The rocket is lifting off today in the tiny West Texas town of Van Horn. It is the second launch for Blue Origin, the aerospace company started by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. The flight should last a little over ten minutes.easttexasradio.com
Comments / 0