Chris Stapleton and Mickey Guyton were among the honorees last night (13) at the CMT Artists of the Year ceremony at Nashville’s Schermerhorn Symphony Center. The event recognized Guyton as Breakout Artist of the Year and there was a standing ovation as Garth Brooks presented Randy Travis with the Artist of a Lifetime award. Travis and his wife Mary Davis joined Brooks onstage to accept the honor, with Davis telling the audience: “Randy’s stroke may have taken his voice, but didn’t take the man or the heart, and it didn’t take the music.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO