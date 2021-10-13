Kane Brown Shares a Sweet Anniversary Flashback Post: ‘I Can’t Wait to Grow Even Older With You’ [Pictures]

Kane Brown's wife, Katelyn Brown, is taking fans on a tour of the nursey that their daughter, Kingsley, calls home. Katelyn took fans inside the gorgeous "enchanted forest" nursey that features a palette of neutral colors, subtle prints, elegant cloth draping and even a custom neon sign of Kingsley's name. As for who is responsible for the design? Katelyn makes sure there are no questions, letting viewers know, "I took complete control, Kane did not care what we did in here." She continues that she knew she always wanted things to follow a neutral color palette, something she regards as classic, regardless of the gender of the baby.

