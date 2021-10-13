CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kane Brown Shares a Sweet Anniversary Flashback Post: ‘I Can’t Wait to Grow Even Older With You’ [Pictures]

By Carena Liptak
 5 days ago
Tuesday (Oct. 12) marked Kane Brown's third wedding anniversary with his wife, Katelyn, and he celebrated the occasion with a throwback social media post sharing some of the highlights of their love story. The snapshots show the couple through the years, as well as a video of Katelyn backing a massive, lifted pickup truck down a long driveway as Brown snickers behind the camera.

