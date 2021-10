A San Francisco man tried to stop thieves breaking into cars along the Embarcadero in broad daylight Wednesday, and was shot at in the process. The good Samaritan shouted at two men taking luggage out of a car, then followed them as they broke into another car and began taking photographs. That's when one of the thieves pulled a gun and fired at him, the witness said.

