The Northeastern High School Eagles soccer team defeated the Pasquotank County High School Panthers 4-1 on Monday evening at home. The Panthers started the game with the opening kick off, before the Eagles quickly took possession of the ball. The first half was rather slow, being tied at the half, but the Eagles started their dominance early. They held a majority of possession, and were able to keep the Panthers out of their attacking third for most of the half. It was not until nearly 20 minutes into the game when Pasquotank finally got their first shot on goal. The half ended with the Eagles in control, looking to score.

PASQUOTANK COUNTY, NC ・ 13 DAYS AGO