Evaluation of lacrimal drainage system in Pseudoexfoliation syndrome
To evaluate the prevalence of the obstruction of lacrimal drainage system (LDS) in patients with pseudoexfoliation (PXF) syndrome. This cross-sectional study included 152 eyes of 76 consecutive patients with bilateral PXF syndrome and 170 eyes of 85 age and gender-matched controls. The LDS evaluation was performed based on dye disappearance test, slit-lamp examination, diagnostic probing, and irrigation test. The presence of punctal stenosis and canalicular obstruction were considered as the obstruction of proximal LDS; and complete or incomplete nasolacrimal duct obstruction was considered as obstruction of distal LDS. Demographic characteristics, ophthalmologic findings, and prevalence and site of obstruction of LDS were compared among the groups.www.nature.com
