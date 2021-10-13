CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

Blindness in glaucoma: primary open-angle glaucoma versus primary angle-closure glaucoma-a meta-analysis

By Ronnie George
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo estimate the risk of blindness with primary angle-closure glaucoma (PACG) compared to primary open-angle glaucoma (POAG) in those population-based studies that reported blindness rates for both PACG and POAG. Method. A systematic search was performed in PubMed for articles published in English between 2000 and 2020 reporting the prevalence...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Levosimendan versus dobutamine for sepsis-induced cardiac dysfunction: a systematic review and meta-analysis

Levosimendan and dobutamine are extensively used to treat sepsis-associated cardiovascular failure in ICU. Nevertheless, the role and mechanism of levosimendan in patients with sepsis-induced cardiomyopathy remains unclear. Moreover, previous studies on whether levosimendan is superior to dobutamine are still controversial. More importantly, these studies did not take changes (before-after comparison to the baseline) in quantitative parameters such as ejection fraction into account with the baseline level. Here, we aimed to determine the pros and cons of the two medicines by assessing the changes in cardiac function and blood lactate, mortality, with the standardized mean difference used as a summary statistic. Relevant studies were obtained by a thorough and disciplined literature search in several notable academic databases, including Google Scholar, PubMed, Cochrane Library and Embase until November 2020. Outcomes included changes in cardiac function, lactic acid, mortality and length of hospital stay. A total of 6 randomized controlled trials were included in this study, including 192 patients. Compared with dobutamine, patients treated with levosimendan had a greater improvement of cardiac index (Î”CI) (random effects, SMD"‰="‰0.90 [0.20,1.60]; I2"‰="‰76%, P"‰<"‰0.01) and left ventricular stroke work index (Î”LVSWI) (random effects, SMD"‰="‰1.56 [0.90,2.21]; I2"‰="‰65%, P"‰="‰0.04), a significant decrease of blood lactate (Î”blood lactate) (random effects, MD"‰="‰"‰âˆ’"‰0.79 [âˆ’"‰1.33,"‰âˆ’"‰0.25]; I2"‰="‰68%, P"‰<"‰0.01) at 24-h after drug intervention, respectively. There was no significant difference between levosimendan and dobutamine on all-cause mortality in ICU (fixed effect, OR"‰="‰0.72 [0.39,1.33]; I2"‰="‰0%, P"‰="‰0.99). We combine effect sizes related to different measurement parameters to evaluate cardiac function, which implied that septic patients with myocardial dysfunction might have a better improvement of cardiac function by levosimendan than dobutamine (random effects, SMD"‰="‰1.05 [0.69,1.41]; I2"‰="‰67%, P"‰<"‰0.01). This study suggested a significant improvement of CI, LVSWI, and decrease of blood lactate in septic patients with myocardial dysfunction in ICU after 24-h administration of levosimendan than dobutamine. However, the administration of levosimendan has neither an impact on mortality nor LVEF. Septic patients with myocardial dysfunction may partly benefit from levosimendan than dobutamine, mainly embodied in cardiac function improvement.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Phase angle and diabetes in community-dwelling older adults: cross-sectional analysis from the Malaysian elders longitudinal research (MELoR) study

European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2021)Cite this article. To evaluate the role of PhA in diabetes in a large population of older adults with a high prevalence of diabetes in order to gain new insights on the potential diagnostic and prognostic role of PhA in individuals with diabetes. Design. Cross-sectional...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

The dialysis facility levels and sizes are associated with outcomes of incident hemodialysis patients

The outcomes of patients with incident kidney failure who start hemodialysis are influenced by several factors. Whether hemodialysis facility characteristics are associated with patient outcomes is unclear. We included adults diagnosed as having kidney failure requiring hemodialysis during January 1, 2001 to December 31, 2013 from the Taiwan National Health Insurance Research Database to perform this retrospective cohort study. The exposures included different sizes and levels of hemodialysis facilities. The outcomes were all-cause mortality, cardiovascular death, infection-related death, hospitalization, and kidney transplantation. During 2001"“2013, we identified 74,406 patients and divided them in to three groups according to the facilities where they receive hemodialysis: medical center (n"‰="‰8263), non-center hospital (n"‰="‰40,008), and clinic (n"‰="‰26,135). The multivariable Cox model demonstrated that a larger facility size was associated with a low mortality risk (hazard ratio [HR] 0.991, 95% confidence interval [95% CI] 0.984"“0.998; every 20 beds per facility). Compared with medical centers, patients in non-center hospitals and clinics had higher mortality risks (HR 1.13, 95% CI 1.09"“1.17 and HR 1.11, 95% CI 1.06"“1.15, respectively). Patients in medical centers and non-center hospitals had higher risk of hospitalization (subdistribution HR [SHR] 1.11, 95% CI 1.10"“1.12 and SHR 1.22, 95% CI 1.21"“1.23, respectively). Patients in medical centers had the highest rate of kidney transplantation among the three groups. In patients with incident kidney failure, a larger hemodialysis facility size was associated with lower mortality. Overall, medical center patients had a lower mortality rate and higher transplantation rate, whereas clinic patients had a lower hospitalization risk.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Viral infection/reactivation during long-term follow-up in multiple myeloma patients with anti-BCMA CAR therapy

Targeting B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) through monoclonal antibody or chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies have achieved encouraging results in treating refractory/relapsed multiple myeloma (MM) patients [1,2,3,4,5]. These BCMA-targeting strategies eliminate not only tumor cells but also parts of normal plasma and B cells that express BCMA [6]. These on-target off-tumor effects may lead to severe deficiency of humoral immunity and make patients susceptible to infections, which has already raised concern in CD19-CAR-treated patients [7, 8]. As we have conducted two anti-BCMA CAR trials in our center, we did observe a remarkably higher incidence of viral infection/reactivation during the long-term follow-up. To date, few studies have investigated the influence of anti-BCMA immunotherapies on viral infection/reactivation. This retrospective study focuses on the viral infection in patients treated with anti-BCMA CAR, aiming to provide feasible measures to manage viral infection/reactivation in patients receiving BCMA-targeting immunotherapy.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cohort Study#Study Group#Meta Analysis#Ver#Pacg#Isgeo#Iridotrabecular
Nature.com

Calcineurin inactivation inhibits pyruvate dehydrogenase complex activity and induces the Warburg effect

Calcineurin is a calcium- and calmodulin-dependent serine/threonine protein phosphatase that connects the Ca2+-dependent signalling to multiple cellular responses. Calcineurin inhibitors (CNIs) have been widely used to suppress immune response in allograft patients. However, CNIs significantly increase cancer incidence in transplant recipients compared with the general population. Accumulating evidence suggests that CNIs may promote the malignant transformation of cancer cells in addition to its role in immunosuppression, but the underlying mechanisms remain poorly understood. Here, we show that calcineurin interacts with pyruvate dehydrogenase complex (PDC), a mitochondrial gatekeeper enzyme that connects two key metabolic pathways of cells, glycolysis and the tricarboxylic acid cycle. Mitochondrial-localized calcineurin dephosphorylates PDHA1 at Ser232, Ser293 and Ser300, and thus enhances PDC enzymatic activity, remodels cellular glycolysis and oxidative phosphorylation, and suppresses cancer cell proliferation. Hypoxia attenuates mitochondrial translocation of calcineurin to promote PDC inactivation. Moreover, CNIs promote metabolic remodelling and the Warburg effect by blocking calcineurin-mediated PDC activation in cancer cells. Our findings indicate that calcineurin is a critical regulator of mitochondrial metabolism and suggest that CNIs may promote tumorigenesis through inhibition of the calcineurin-PDC pathway.
CANCER
Nature.com

ERp29 forms a feedback regulation loop with microRNA-135a-5p and promotes progression of colorectal cancer

Expression of endoplasmic reticulum (ER) stress-associated genes is often dysregulated in cancer progression. ER protein 29 (ERp29) is abnormally expressed in many neoplasms and plays an important role in tumorigenesis. Here, we showed ERp29 is a novel target for microRNA-135a-5p (miR-135a-5p) to inhibit the progression of colorectal cancer (CRC); correspondingly, ERp29 acts as an oncoprotein in CRC by promoting proliferation and metastasis of CRC cells, and suppressing apoptosis of the cells. More importantly, we found that miR-135a-5p expression is reversely upregulated by ERp29 through suppressing IL-1Î²-elicited methylation of miR-135a-5p promoter region, a process for enterocyte to maintain a balance between miR-135a-5p and ERp29 but dysregulated in CRC. Our study reveals a novel feedback regulation loop between miR-135a-5p and ERp29 that is critical for maintaining appropriate level of each of them, but partially imbalanced in CRC, resulting in abnormal expression of miR-135a-5p and ERp29, which further accelerates CRC progression. We provide supporting evidence for ERp29 and miR-135a-5p as potential biomarkers for diagnosis and treatment of CRC.
CANCER
Nature.com

H3K23/H3K36 hypoacetylation and HDAC1 up-regulation are associated with adverse consequences in obstructive sleep apnea patients

The aim of this study is to determine the roles of global histone acetylation (Ac)/methylation (me), their modifying enzymes, and gene-specific histone enrichment in obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). Global histone modifications, and their modifying enzyme expressions were assessed in peripheral blood mononuclear cells from 56 patients with OSA and 16 matched subjects with primary snoring (PS). HIF-1Î± gene promoter-specific H3K36Ac enrichment was assessed in another cohort (28 OSA, 8 PS). Both global histone H3K23Ac and H3K36Ac expressions were decreased in OSA patients versus PS subjects. H3K23Ac expressions were further decreased in OSA patients with prevalent hypertension. HDAC1 expressions were higher in OSA patients, especially in those with excessive daytime sleepiness, and reduced after more than 6Â months of continuous positive airway pressure treatment. H3K79me3 expression was increased in those with high C-reactive protein levels. Decreased KDM6B protein expressions were noted in those with a high hypoxic load, and associated with a higher risk for incident cardiovascular events or hypertension. HIF-1Î± gene promoter-specific H3K36Ac enrichment was decreased in OSA patients versus PS subjects. In vitro intermittent hypoxia with re-oxygenation stimuli resulted in HDAC1 over-expression and HIF-1Î± gene promoter-specific H3K36Ac under-expression, while HDAC1 inhibitor, SAHA, reversed oxidative stress through inhibiting NOX1. In conclusions, H3K23/H3K36 hypoacetylation is associated with the development of hypertension and disease severity in sleep-disordered breathing patients, probably through up-regulation of HDAC1, while H3K79 hypermethylation is associated with higher risk of cardiovascular diseases, probably through down-regulation of KDM6B.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

K15 promoter-driven enforced expression of NKIRAS exhibits tumor suppressive activity against the development of DMBA/TPA-induced skin tumors

NKIRAS1 and NKIRAS2 (also called as ÎºB-Ras) were identified as members of the atypical RAS family that suppress the transcription factor NF-ÎºB. However, their function in carcinogenesis is still controversial. To clarify how NKIRAS acts on cellular transformation, we generated transgenic mice in which NKIRAS2 was forcibly expressed using a cytokeratin 15 (K15) promoter, which is mainly activated in follicle bulge cells. The ectopic expression of NKIRAS2 was mainly detected in follicle bulges of transgenic mice with NKIRAS2 but not in wild type mice. K15 promoter-driven expression of NKIRAS2 failed to affect the development of epidermis, which was evaluated using the expression of K10, K14, K15 and filaggrin. However, K15 promoter-driven expression of NKIRAS2 effectively suppressed the development of skin tumors induced by treatment with 7,12-dimethylbenz(a)anthracene (DMBA)/12-O-tetradecanoylphorbol 13-acetate (TPA). This observation suggested that NKIRAS seemed to function as a tumor suppressor in follicle bulges. However, in the case of oncogenic HRAS-driven cellular transformation of murine fibroblasts, knockdown of NKIRAS2 expression drastically suppressed HRAS-mutant-provoked cellular transformation, suggesting that NKIRAS2 was required for the cellular transformation of murine fibroblasts. Furthermore, moderate enforced expression of NKIRAS2 augmented oncogenic HRAS-provoked cellular transformation, whereas an excess NKIRAS2 expression converted its functional role into a tumor suppressive phenotype, suggesting that NKIRAS seemed to exhibit a biphasic bell-shaped enhancing effect on HRAS-mutant-provoked oncogenic activity. Taken together, the functional role of NKIRAS in carcinogenesis is most likely determined by not only cellular context but also its expression level.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Nature.com

Discovery of novel DprE1 inhibitors via computational bioactivity fingerprints and structure-based virtual screening

Decaprenylphosphoryl-Î²-D-ribose oxidase (DprE1) plays important roles in the biosynthesis of mycobacterium cell wall. DprE1 inhibitors have shown great potentials in the development of new regimens for tuberculosis (TB) treatment. In this study, an integrated molecular modeling strategy, which combined computational bioactivity fingerprints and structure-based virtual screening, was employed to identify potential DprE1 inhibitors. Two lead compounds (B2 and H3) that could inhibit DprE1 and thus kill Mycobacterium smegmatis in vitro were identified. Moreover, compound H3 showed potent inhibitory activity against Mycobacterium tuberculosis in vitro (MICMtb"‰="‰1.25"‰Î¼M) and low cytotoxicity against mouse embryo fibroblast NIH-3T3 cells. Our research provided an effective strategy to discover novel anti-TB lead compounds.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

TM7SF2 regulates cell proliferation and apoptosis by activation of C-Raf/ERK pathway in cervical cancer

Transmembrane 7 superfamily member 2 (TM7SF2) coding an enzyme involved in cholesterol metabolism has been found to be differentially expressed in kinds of tissues. Nevertheless, the role of TM7SF2 in the regulation of growth and progression among various cancers is unclear. In this study, the immunohistochemistry (IHC) assay, real-time RT-PCR and western blotting analysis were used to determine the TM7SF2 expression in cervical cancer tissues. Next, we used multiple methods to determine the ability of cell proliferation, migration, invasion, apoptosis, and cell cycle in cervical cancer cells after TM7SF2 modulation, such as CCK8 assay, colony formation assay, Transwell assay, wound healing assay, and flow cytometry. Our results revealed that upregulation of TM7SF2 facilitated cell proliferation and metastasis, suppressed cell apoptosis and prevented G0/G1 phase arrests in C33A and SiHa cells. Consistently, the opposite effects were observed after TM7SF2 knockout in cervical cancer cells. Further, we found that TM7SF2 participated in promoting tumorigenesis and progression via activation of C-Raf/ERK pathway in cervical cancer, which can be partly reversed by Raf inhibitor LY3009120. Moreover, TM7SF2 overexpression contributed to enhancement of xenograft tumor growth in vivo. Our findings indicated that TM7SF2 plays a vital role in tumor promotion by involving in C-Raf/ERK activation. Therefore, TM7SF2 could serve as a therapeutic target in future cervical cancer treatment.
CANCER
Nature.com

SARS-CoV-2 promotes RIPK1 activation to facilitate viral propagation

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), is the ongoing global pandemic that poses substantial challenges to public health worldwide. A subset of COVID-19 patients experience systemic inflammatory response, known as cytokine storm, which may lead to death. Receptor-interacting serine/threonine-protein kinase 1 (RIPK1) is an important mediator of inflammation and cell death. Here, we examined the interaction of RIPK1-mediated innate immunity with SARS-CoV-2 infection. We found evidence of RIPK1 activation in human COVID-19 lung pathological samples, and cultured human lung organoids and ACE2 transgenic mice infected by SARS-CoV-2. Inhibition of RIPK1 using multiple small-molecule inhibitors reduced the viral load of SARS-CoV-2 in human lung organoids. Furthermore, therapeutic dosing of the RIPK1 inhibitor Nec-1s reduced mortality and lung viral load, and blocked the CNS manifestation of SARS-CoV-2 in ACE2 transgenic mice. Mechanistically, we found that the RNA-dependent RNA polymerase of SARS-CoV-2, NSP12, a highly conserved central component of coronaviral replication and transcription machinery, promoted the activation of RIPK1. Furthermore, NSP12 323L variant, encoded by the SARS-CoV-2 C14408T variant first detected in Lombardy, Italy, that carries a Pro323Leu amino acid substitution in NSP12, showed increased ability to activate RIPK1. Inhibition of RIPK1 downregulated the transcriptional induction of proinflammatory cytokines and host factors including ACE2 and EGFR that promote viral entry into cells. Our results suggest that SARS-CoV-2 may have an unexpected and unusual ability to hijack the RIPK1-mediated host defense response to promote its own propagation and that inhibition of RIPK1 may provide a therapeutic option for the treatment of COVID-19.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Upregulation of CD22 by Chidamide promotes CAR T cells functionality

Treatment failure or relapse due to tumor escape caused by reduction in target antigen expression has become a challenge in the field of CART therapy. Target antigen density is closely related to the effectiveness of CART therapy, and reduced or lost target antigen expression limits the efficacy of CART therapy and hinders the durability of CAR T cells. Epigenetic drugs can regulate histones for molecular modifications to regulate the transcriptional, translational and post-translational modification processes of target agents, and we demonstrated for the first time the role in regulating CD22 expression and its effect on the efficacy of CD22 CART. In this paper, we found that Chidamide promoted the expression of CD22 on the surface of B-cell tumor cells in vitro and in vivo, and enhanced the function of CD22 CART. As for mechanisms, we demonstrated that Chidamide did not affect CD22 mRNA transcription, but significantly increased the expression of total CD22 protein, indicating that Chidamide may upregulate cell surface CD22 expression by affecting the distribution of CD22 protein. In summary, our results suggest that Chidamide may enhance the efficacy of CD22 CART by inhibiting histone deacetylases to regulate post-transcriptional modifications that affect protein distribution to increase the expression of CD22 on the cell surface.
CANCER
Nature.com

Fast ion transport for synthesis and stabilization of Î²-ZnSb

Mobile ion-enabled phenomena make Î²-Zn4Sb3 a promising material in terms of the re-entry phase instability behavior, mixed electronic ionic conduction, and thermoelectric performance. Here, we utilize the fast Zn2+ migration under a sawtooth waveform electric field and a dynamical growth of 3-dimensional ionic conduction network to achieve ultra-fast synthesis of Î²-Zn4Sb3. Moreover, the interplay between the mobile ions, electric field, and temperature field gives rise to exquisite core-shell crystalline-amorphous microstructures that self-adaptively stabilize Î²-Zn4Sb3. Doping Cd or Ge on the Zn site as steric hindrance further stabilizes Î²-Zn4Sb3 by restricting long-range Zn2+ migration and extends the operation temperature range of high thermoelectric performance. These results provide insight into the development of mixed-conduction thermoelectric materials, batteries, and other functional materials.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Pharmacological treatment for bipolar mania: a systematic review and network meta-analysis of double-blind randomized controlled trials

A systematic review and random-effects model network meta-analysis was conducted to compare the efficacy, acceptability, tolerability, and safety of pharmacological interventions for adults with acute bipolar mania. We searched PubMed, the Cochrane Library, and Embase databases for eligible studies published before March 14, 2021. Randomized controlled trials (RCTs) of oral medication monotherapy lasting â‰¥10 days in adults with mania were included, and studies that allowed the use of antipsychotics as a rescue medication during a trial were excluded. The primary outcomes were response to treatment (efficacy) and all-cause discontinuation (acceptability). The secondary outcomes were the improvement of mania symptoms and discontinuation due to inefficacy. Of the 79 eligible RCTs, 72 double-blind RCTs of 23 drugs and a placebo were included in the meta-analysis (mean study duration"‰="‰3.96"‰Â±"‰2.39 weeks, n"‰="‰16442, mean age"‰="‰39.55 years, with 50.93% males). Compared with the placebo, aripiprazole, asenapine, carbamazepine, cariprazine, haloperidol, lithium, olanzapine, paliperidone, quetiapine, risperidone, tamoxifen, valproate, and ziprasidone outperformed response to treatment (N"‰="‰56, n"‰="‰14503); aripiprazole, olanzapine, quetiapine, and risperidone had lower all-cause discontinuation; however, topiramate had higher all-cause discontinuation (N"‰="‰70, n"‰="‰16324). Compared with the placebo, aripiprazole, asenapine, carbamazepine, cariprazine, haloperidol, lithium, olanzapine, paliperidone, quetiapine, risperidone, tamoxifen, valproate, and ziprasidone outperformed the improvement of mania symptoms (N"‰="‰61, n"‰="‰15466), and aripiprazole, asenapine, carbamazepine, cariprazine, haloperidol, lithium, olanzapine, paliperidone, quetiapine, risperidone, valproate, and ziprasidone had lower discontinuation due to inefficacy (N"‰="‰50, n"‰="‰14284). In conclusions, these antipsychotics, carbamazepine, lithium, tamoxifen, and valproate were effective for acute mania. However, only aripiprazole, olanzapine, quetiapine, and risperidone had better acceptability than the placebo.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Experimental study on the properties of modern blue clay brick for Kaifeng People's Conference Hall

This article presents building assessment research comprising on-site inspections, indoor scientific tests, and material performance studies on the wall blue clay bricks in the Kaifeng People's Conference Hall, objectively developing an enhanced scientific understanding to renovate modern buildings. Using X-ray diffraction (XRD), scanning electron microscopy (SEM), alongside a parametric study of density, moisture content, water absorption, void ratio, frosting, compressive strength, and softening coefficient in assessing the material health of the blue clay bricks and it's non-key parts, in developing "appropriate and compatible renovation" to repair contemporaneous buildings. The composition, pore characteristics, weathering degree, and mechanical properties of the blue clay brick samples were analyzed. These parameters showed that blue clay brick fired at less than 1000Â Â°C; the main mineral composition as quartz, followed by albite, mica, and anorthite. Its density was 1.573Â g/cm3, less than the 1.70Â g/cm3 of ordinary clay brick. According to the standards, the water absorption was greater than that of regular sintered bricks by more than 18% and was slightly frosted. Compressive strength being less than MU10 did not meet the current design specifications for masonry. Its softening coefficient was between 0.70 and 0.85, but its water resistance was relatively good. The research results provide an essential reference for judging the health and longevity of modern buildings to achieve scientific guidelines for practical protection.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Phosphoglycerate kinase 1 silencing by a novel microRNA microRNA-4523 protects human osteoblasts from dexamethasone through activation of Nrf2 signaling cascade

Nuclear-factor-E2-related factor 2 (Nrf2) cascade activation can ameliorate dexamethasone (DEX)-induced oxidative injury and death in human osteoblasts. Phosphoglycerate kinase 1 (PGK1) depletion is shown to efficiently activate Nrf2 signaling by inducing methylglyoxal modification of Kelch-like ECH-associated protein 1 (Keap1). We here identified a novel PGK1-targeting microRNA: microRNA-4523 (miR-4523). RNA fluorescent in situ hybridization, RNA pull-down, and Argonaute-2 RNA immunoprecipitation results confirmed a direct binding between miR-4523 and PGK1 mRNA in primary human osteoblasts and hFOB1.19 osteoblastic cells. Forced overexpression of miR-4523, using a lentiviral construct, robustly decreased PGK1 3"²-UTR (untranslated region) luciferase activity and downregulated its expression in human osteoblasts and hFOB1.19 cells. Furthermore, miR-4523 overexpression activated the Nrf2 signaling cascade, causing Keap1"“Nrf2 disassociation, Nrf2 protein stabilization, and its nuclear translocation as well as transcription activation of Nrf2-dependent genes (NQO1, GCLC, and HO1) in human osteoblasts. By expressing a UTR-null PGK1 construct, miR-4523 overexpression-induced Nrf2 cascade activation was however largely inhibited. Importantly, DEX-induced reactive oxygen species production, oxidative injury, and cell apoptosis were significantly attenuated by miR-4523 overexpression in human osteoblasts and hFOB1.19 cells. Such actions by miR-4523 were abolished by Nrf2 shRNA or knockout, but mimicked by PGK1 knockout (using CRISPR/Cas9 method). In PGK1 knockout human osteoblasts, miR-4523 overexpression failed to further increase Nrf2 cascade activation and offer osteoblast cytoprotection against DEX. Significantly, miR-4523 is downregulated in human necrotic femoral head tissues of DEX-taking patients. Together, PGK1 silencing by miR-4523 protected human osteoblasts from DEX through activation of the Nrf2 signaling cascade.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Analysis of remaining motion using one innovative upper airway opening cervical collar and two traditional cervical collars

The aim of this study was to compare the remaining motion of an immobilized cervical spine using an innovative cervical collar as well as two traditional cervical collars. The study was performed on eight fresh human cadavers. The cervical spine was immobilized with one innovative (Lubo Airway Collar) and two traditional cervical collars (Stifneck and Perfit ACE). The flexion and lateral bending of the cervical spine were measured using a wireless motion tracker (Xsens). With the Weinman Lubo Airway Collar attached, the mean remaining flexion was 20.0"‰Â±"‰9.0Â°. The mean remaining flexion was lowest with the Laerdal Stifneck (13.1"‰Â±"‰6.6Â°) or Ambu Perfit ACE (10.8"‰Â±"‰5.8Â°) applied. Compared to that of the innovative Weinmann Lubo Airway Collar, the remaining cervical spine flexion was significantly decreased with the Ambu Perfit ACE. There was no significant difference in lateral bending between the three examined collars. The most effective immobilization of the cervical spine was achieved when traditional cervical collars were implemented. However, all tested cervical collars showed remaining motion of the cervical spine. Thus, alternative immobilization techniques should be considered.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Public toilets with insufficient ventilation present high cross infection risk

Due to insufficient ventilation, public toilets present high risks for cross-infection. The study investigated 61 public toilets to identify the causes and locations of biological contaminated sources. Airborne and surface bacterial contamination, carbon dioxide concentration, and surface ammonia levels were measured. Both bacterial contamination and CO2 are higher in non-ventilated toilets compared to their ventilated counterparts. Bacteria colony forming units (CFUs) in a public toilet with poor ventilation can reach 5 times the number of CFUs outside of the toilet. This suggests that non-ventilated public toilets present a higher risk of cross-infection. Areas near all kinds of sanitary equipment (toilet bowls, squat toilets and urinals) were highly contaminated, indicating that enhanced cleaning regimes are necessary. Further, lidless trash bins present a higher risk as contaminated matter within the trash bins is not inhibited from being released into the environment. Ventilation and cleaning need to be improved to mitigate the risk of cross-infection in public toilets.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Hip fracture in patients with non-dialysis chronic kidney disease stage 5

Hip fracture is a significant health problem and is associated with increased mortality. Patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) are more at risk of hip fracture than the general population, but the hip fracture risk is not evident among non-dialysis CKD stage 5 patients. This study aims to assess the risk of hip fracture in patients with non-dialysis CKD stage 5 comparing to those with CKD stages 1"“4. Patients with non-dialysis CKD stage 5 and CKD stages 1"“4 were retrieved from Taiwan longitudinal health insurance database 2011"“2014. All patients were followed to the end of 2018 for the development of hip fractures. We analyze the risk of hip fracture of propensity score-matched patients with CKD stage 5 compared to patients with CKD stages 1"“4 using stepwise Cox regression and competing risks regression. We analyzed 5649 propensity score-matched non-dialysis CKD 1"“4 patients and non-dialysis CKD 5 patients between 2011 and 2014. All patients were followed to the end of 2018, 229 (4.1%) of CKD 1"“4 patients in 21,899 patient-year, and 290 (5.1%) of CKD 5 patients had hip fractures in 18,137 patient-year. CKD 5 patients had a higher risk of hip fracture than patients with CKD stages 1"“4. The adjusted HR was 1.53 (95% CI 1.08"“1.54) in the Cox regression with adjustments for age, gender, comorbidity, and history of fracture. In the competing risks regression, the subdistribution hazard ratio was 1.29 (95% CI 1.08"“1.54). Female gender, age, history of fractures, and Charlson"“Deyo comorbidity index were independently associated with increased hip fracture risks. Non-dialysis CKD 5 patients had a higher risk of hip fracture than patients with CKD stages 1"“4. This association is independent of patients' age, female gender, history of fractures, and comorbidities.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Modelling infectious diseases with herd immunity in a randomly mixed population

The conventional susceptible-infectious-recovered (SIR) model tends to magnify the transmission dynamics of infectious diseases, and thus the estimated total infections and immunized population may be higher than the threshold required for infection control and eradication. The study developed a new SIR framework that allows the transmission rate of infectious diseases to decline along with the reduced risk of contact infection to overcome the limitations of the conventional SIR model. Two new SIR models were formulated to mimic the declining transmission rate of infectious diseases at different stages of transmission. Model A utilized the declining transmission rate along with the reduced risk of contact infection following infection, while Model B incorporated the declining transmission rate following recovery. Both new models and the conventional SIR model were then used to simulate an infectious disease with a basic reproduction number (r0) of 3.0 and a herd immunity threshold (HIT) of 0.667 with and without vaccination. Outcomes of simulations were assessed at the time when the total immunized population reached the level predicted by the HIT, and at the end of simulations. Further, all three models were used to simulate the transmission dynamics of seasonal influenza in the United States and disease burdens were projected and compared with estimates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. For the simulated infectious disease, in the initial phase of the outbreak, all three models performed expectedly when the sizes of infectious and recovered populations were relatively small. As the infectious population increased, the conventional SIR model appeared to overestimate the infections even when the HIT was achieved in all scenarios with and without vaccination. For the same scenario, Model A appeared to attain the level predicted by the HIT and in comparison, Model B projected the infectious disease to be controlled at the level predicted by the HIT only at high vaccination rates. For infectious diseases with high r0, and at low vaccination rates, the level at which the infectious disease was controlled cannot be accurately predicted by the current theorem. Transmission dynamics of infectious diseases with herd immunity can be accurately modelled by allowing the transmission rate of infectious diseases to decline along with the reduction of contact infection risk after recovery or vaccination. Model B provides a credible framework for modelling infectious diseases with herd immunity in a randomly mixed population.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy