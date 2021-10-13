CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Who stung JR? Hornets nest puts sting in Smith’s golf debut

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBURLINGTON, N.C. (AP) — J.R. Smith stepped into a hornets’ nest in his first college golf tournament and it had nothing to do with his high score. The 36-year-old two-time NBA champion was literally stung by hornets while completing his round Tuesday for North Carolina A&T on the second day of Elon’s Phoenix Invitational. Smith was stung on the third hole at the Alamance Country Club. His tee shot had gone off the fairway and became embedded in pine straw. His pull cart’s wheel rolled over the nest to send Smith darting away from the area before receiving treatment. Smith finished with a birdie-less round of 8-over-par 79. Smith finished at 29 over 240 – 81st out of 84 entries.

abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Related
Golf Digest

J.R. Smith to make college golf debut

JR Smith will get a chance to shoot his shot. Smith, who played 16 seasons in the National Basketball Association before joining North Carolina A&T’s golf team this summer as a walk-on, will play in his first collegiate match next week the school announced. The tournament is Elon’s Phoenix Invitational, being played at Alamance C.C. in Burlington, N.C.
BURLINGTON, NC
northwestgeorgianews.com

Ex-NBA star JR Smith to tee off in first college golf tourney

Two-time NBA champion JR Smith will make his debut as a college golfer next week. North Carolina A&T, where he's a walk-on member of the men's golf team, announced Friday that Smith qualified to compete in the Phoenix Invitational on Monday and Tuesday. The tournament will be held at the par-71, 6,867-yard Alamance Country Club in Burlington, N.C.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sting
hotnewhiphop.com

JR Smith Qualifies For First College Golf Tournament

JR Smith surprised many of his fans this past year when he revealed that he would be retiring from the NBA and transitioning to college, where he would play golf for the North Carolina A&T University Aggies. Smith's quest for a college degree has been extremely inspiring, and it's cool to see what he has done at the school thus far. Smith is always live-tweeting his college experience, and whenever he does well on a test, you can tell it fills him with joy.
BURLINGTON, NC
theScore

JR Smith to compete in 1st golf tournament for North Carolina A&T State

JR Smith is set to tee off in his first golf tournament since enrolling at North Carolina A&T State. The two-time NBA champion will make his collegiate debut Monday and Tuesday during the Phoenix Invitational at the Alamance Country Club in Burlington, North Carolina. Smith qualified for the tournament by one stroke.
BURLINGTON, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Tournament#North Carolina A T#Ap#Elon#Phoenix Invitational
bardown.com

JR Smith playing college golf was not on my sports bingo card this year

JR smith is a meme god, from his epic flounder in the NBA Finals to his tight eyed photo (iykyk). He just secured his second NBA championship with the Lakers and now he’s competing against college kids as a walk-on golfer. Smith is attending a Historically Black College or University...
GOLF
chatsports.com

J.R. Smith attacked by yellow jackets in final round of college golfing debut

If you thought J.R. Smith's propensity for bizarre headlines would fade now that he's a college golfer, we have a surprise for you. The NBA veteran turned North Carolina A&T student-athlete completed the first tournament of his golfing career on Tuesday, but experienced a painful moment early in the final round. Simply put, he stepped on a hive of yellow jackets while looking for his ball in the woods.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
golfmagic.com

NBA champion JR Smith STEPS IN BEEHIVE in debut college golf event!

JR Smith, the two-time NBA champion, required medical attention after stepping in a beehive on his NCAA golf debut on Tuesday. Smith won NBA titles with Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016 and again in 2020 with Los Angeles Lakers. But this year Smith has swapped the courts for the fairways by...
NBA
theScore

JR Smith 'got a lot of great feedback' from NBA players after golf event

JR Smith's collegiate golf debut apparently had a lot of NBA players talking. Smith told David Kehrli of the Burlington Times-News he received a positive response from the NBA community after competing in his first golf tournament for North Carolina A&T State this week at Elon's Phoenix Invitational. Several players, including LeBron James and Chris Paul, also expressed interest in coming out to watch Smith at a future event.
NBA
thednvr.com

Big Drive Energy: JR Smith and John Daly II’s Golf Debuts, Which Professional Athletes Could Make It On Tour, Fairway or Fore

JR Smith and John Daly II made their collegiate golf debuts and they didn’t lack any excitement. Rounds in both the 80’s and 60’s, near hole outs, and even a bee attack couldn’t stop these 2 from making a splash. Discussion on what professional athletes would make the best golfers with info from a Golf Digest article and different athletes handicaps. Which sport translates the best and makes the best golfers? Finally, another edition of Fairway or Fore with discussions on hoodies in golf, the Chiefs possibly missing the playoffs, and rewatching shows twice.
GOLF

Comments / 0

Community Policy