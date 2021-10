You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Public transport technology company Chalo, on Tuesday, announced that it has raised about $40 million in its Series C funding round led by Lightrock India and Filter Capital. The round also saw participation from existing investors WaterBridge Ventures, Raine Venture Partners, Neeraj Arora (former chief business officer, WhatsApp), and Amit Singhal (former SVP, Google), all of whom were early investors in the company. The Raine Group was the exclusive advisor for this transaction.

