CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

New 2022 Toyota Tundra Features the World’s First “Islands of Strength” Frame

MotorTrend Magazine
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDejima was a fan-shaped artificial island built in the bay of Nagasaki that served as the exclusive point of contact for foreign trade and exchange with that region of Japan during its historical Edo period. Dejima served to segregate Dutch and Portuguese traders from Japanese society. What the devil does an ancient Japanese island have to do with the completely American 2022 Toyota Tundra pickup truck? Toyota adopted the word to describe the "islands of strength" it incorporates into the third-generation Tundra's new ladder frame. The islands of strength help realize a 20 percent improvement in rigidity while the frame weighs 10 percent less than equivalent ones from the second-gen truck. We're telling you about it because Toyota touts the process as a world-first innovation and a key to the 2022 Tundra's "Born from Invincible" ethos.

www.motortrend.com

Comments / 0

Related
Gear Patrol

Honda's Tiny Camper Van Is Absolutely Adorable

The Honda N-Van is a practical and versatile Kei car van. Distinctive features include a load floor with seats that fold completely flat and a passenger side with no B-pillar to allow for easier loading into the cabin. As Motor1 first spotted, Honda did the natural thing with a cool van and converted it into a camper van. The brand will display the tiny N-Van camper at the Feeld Good Festival in Hokkaido in October.
CARS
Autoblog

Toyota is building a Tacoma 'Tacozilla' camper for SEMA

It's almost SEMA time, and that means carmakers are concocting all sorts of wild builds for the aftermarket show. This year, Toyota is building a vehicle they've dubbed the Tacozilla. It's an odd name, because while it should conjure images of a towering monster truck, the Tacozilla was inspired by a cute little camper from the 70s.
CARS
NBC Connecticut

Toyota Unveils New 2022 Tundra Pickup Truck With New Hybrid Engine

Toyota unveiled its 2022 Tundra with a bolder look, new technologies and more power. But the additional power will be from a new V-6 twin-turbo hybrid engine instead of a traditional V-8. Using twin-turbo V-6 engines have proven successful in pickup trucks, including Ford's F-150. While the Detroit automakers dominate...
CARS
Robb Report

Toyota’s New Land Cruiser Is Coming to America After All—as the Luxurious Lexus LX 600

It turns out Toyota’s 300-Series Land Cruiser is coming to the US after all—just not as a Toyota. The redesigned version of the beloved SUV will arrive stateside in the form of the new Lexus LX 600, the brand announced on Wednesday. The luxury marque’s version of the vehicle is almost identical to its parent company’s 4×4 only with more fancy bells and whistles. American off-road enthusiasts were distraught to learn that Toyota would stop selling the Land Cruiser here following the 2021 model year. Luckily, if you can get past the different nameplate, the LX 600 is just a Land Cruiser...
CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
CAR AND DRIVER

2022 Toyota Tundra Pickup Goes Big

The Toyota Tundra is old. How old? It's so old, when it was introduced, the Dead Sea was just getting sick. It's so old, if you park one outside an antiques store, people will try to buy it. It's so old, it was introduced in 2007. Which is, uh, 14 years ago. The fact that Toyota still sells more than 100,000 Tundras a year is a testament to the effort it expended on that mid-2000s redesign—a 381-hp V-8 was killer then and still relevant now. But it's (long past) time for an update, and so the 2022 Tundra gets a thorough overhaul that sets Toyota up for another long production run. Maybe not 14 years this time, though.
CARS
Digital Trends

2021 Toyota Highlander Platinum review: A fuel-efficient midsize SUV

“Incredible fuel economy elevates the Highlander above the midsize pack.”. When you have plenty to haul, but can’t stomach a minivan, three-row SUVs have become the go-to option. You’ll make a number of compromises by choosing to go with a midsize SUV over a minivan, but the 2021 Toyota Highlander Hybrid proves that fuel economy doesn’t have to be one of them.
CARS
thedrive

How the 2022 Toyota Tundra Tows More Than Before Without Leaf Springs

Coil springs aren't that common on half-ton trucks, but Toyota found a way to implement them and actually increase tow capacity by a ton. The second-generation Toyota Tundra is finally being replaced by a truck with more power, a modern interior, and drastically improved suspension. It's a worthwhile upgrade that took roughly 15 years to bring to market, and the improvements are clear in person and on paper. Notably for truck customers, the 2022 Toyota Tundra's max tow capacity is 12,000 pounds, an increase of nearly a ton versus the old one. I'll let you in on a dirty secret, too: Before this, the Tundra's towing capacity hadn't really gone up since 2007.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

2022 Toyota Tundra Captured In The Wild

The 2021 Toyota Tundra is well past its sell-by date, but that's okay because an all-new 2022 model is on the way. As you may know, the Tundra will subsequently be available with a twin-turbo V6 engine producing more power than the outgoing naturally-aspirated V8. The Tundra is expected to...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toyota Tundra#Artificial Island#Dutch#Portuguese#Japanese#American
Truth About Cars

2022 Toyota Tundra SR5 First Drive: Best & Brightest Spec

In the beginning, someone created the buggy. Now the buggy was primitive and lacked more than a couple of horsepower, and darkness was over the surface of the automotive world because this buggy had leaf springs. And some engineer said, “Let there be a functional suspension,” and there was a...
CARS
thedrive

The 2022 Toyota Tundra Has a Twin-Turbo V6 Because It Beats Diesel

It needed more torque than the old V8 and it achieves that with smaller displacement thanks to forced induction. The Toyota Tundra's Executive Chief Engineer Mike Sweers is a self-proclaimed fan of diesel engines. He owns a collection of trucks and drives them every day, and he's well versed in the high-torque benefits of diesel. When it was time to redesign Toyota’s full-size truck for the first time since 2007, Sweers knew he wanted to meet the power and torque demands of drivers like him. However, they also had to keep in mind that half-ton diesel trucks haven't panned out for everybody as of late.
CARS
northwestgeorgianews.com

Auto review: The 2022 Toyota Tundra is the first truly competitive Japanese full-size pickup

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — After 22 years and two generations (not counting the T100, a full-sized truck Toyota produced for eight years before the Tundra), Toyota has finally produced a pickup that can challenge its rivals: the new 2022 Toyota Tundra. It’s a wonder that it’s taken so long, but execs say it’s due to the company’s desire to merge three international full-size truck platforms into one, rather than home office hubris.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
outsidemagazine

Our Review of the New 2022 Toyota Tundra

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. Full-size pickup trucks are the multitools of the automotive world. They haul families and all their outdoor gear. They tow boats and trailers. And they can do all of that with equal aplomb whether they’re on-road or off. Full-size pickup trucks are also the best-selling type of vehicle in this country, and the most profitable, which makes the segment extremely competitive. With its first full redesign in 15 years, can the all-new 2022 Toyota Tundra go toe-to-toe with its domestic rivals? Last week, I flew to Texas to find out.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Cars
AutoGuide.com

2022 Toyota Tundra First Drive Review: All Grown Up and Somewhere to Tow

CAN fuel economy (L/100KM): 13.1/10.2/11.8 (dest) Starting Price (USD): N/A (see text) As-Tested Price (USD): N/A (see text) Starting Price (CAD): N/A (see text) As-Tested Price (CAD): N/A (see text) The full-sizer has long lived in the shadow of the mid-sized Tacoma, not to mention the trucks of the Big...
BUYING CARS
thedrive

2022 Toyota Tundra First Drive Review: A Giant Leap Over the Old Truck

The all-new Tundra has been 15 years in the making. But it's here now. And it is good. Toyota isn't new to trucks. That said, there hasn't been a truly new Toyota truck in some time—think 15 years, in the Tundra's case. The second-gen full-sizer is riding out its tenure and will soon be replaced by the 2022 Toyota Tundra that's entirely new. And I'm not just talking about the design, the engine, or the suspension—I'm talking about all of it. After driving it on the road, off the road, and with a couple of trailers attached, I can decisively tell you it's a super-solid truck that people should fall for, especially Toyota people.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Look to the Sky: 2022 Toyota Tundra Adds Giant Sunroof

The Toyota Tundra has been an icon in the American pickup market for years, and the automaker is finally giving its full-size truck an overhaul. The 2022 Toyota Tundra will boast many new features, helping to make it more competitive with rivals. One of those features is a giant sunroof, and it could be a big selling point for customers.
BUYING CARS
Outdoor Life

First Look: The 2022 Toyota Tundra Is a Sophisticated, Reliable Pickup

The Toyota Tundra is popular for one reason: reliability. But the simple, old-school components that delivered cheap running costs in the long term also led to the truck falling, in recent years, well behind the competition on everything from performance, to off-road capability, to available tech features. This all-new 2022 model aims to correct that, with new, totally modern powertrains, sophisticated interiors, and rear suspension designed to boost road manners. Can it still serve as the go-to workhorse for hunters and anglers on a budget? I test drove the 2022 Tundra to find out.
CARS
thedrive

What Makes the 2022 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro a Better Off-Roader From the Factory

The old truck was a solid performer, but owners relied heavily on the aftermarket to make it really shine. That's not the case here. There's a ton of overlap between off-road diehards and Toyota truck lovers—they go together like all-terrains and rear lockers. Problem is, the brand's full-size pickup didn't have a factory rear locker before now. Updates like that are what make the 2022 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro a better, more capable 4x4 in stock form, and that's before we even get to the rig's standard twin-turbo V6 hybrid powertrain.
CARS
Gear Patrol

The 2022 Toyota Tundra Is All New and Far Better for It

After many, many years of letting their full-size truck rest on its laurels, Toyota has finally overhauled the Tundra. The brand’s third-generation half-ton pickup is all-new for 2022. Seriously, it’s been a while since “all-new” was uttered in relation to that truck. The second-generation entered production way back in November...
CARS
motoringresearch.com

Hydrogen Toyota Mirai sets new Guinness World Record

A Toyota Mirai has set a new Guinness World Record for the longest distance covered by a hydrogen fuel-cell vehicle. On a single tank of hydrogen, the Mirai managed an impressive 845 miles during a two-day Californian road trip. Battling traffic, and the height of the summertime heat, makes the...
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy