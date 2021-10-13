New 2022 Toyota Tundra Features the World’s First “Islands of Strength” Frame
Dejima was a fan-shaped artificial island built in the bay of Nagasaki that served as the exclusive point of contact for foreign trade and exchange with that region of Japan during its historical Edo period. Dejima served to segregate Dutch and Portuguese traders from Japanese society. What the devil does an ancient Japanese island have to do with the completely American 2022 Toyota Tundra pickup truck? Toyota adopted the word to describe the "islands of strength" it incorporates into the third-generation Tundra's new ladder frame. The islands of strength help realize a 20 percent improvement in rigidity while the frame weighs 10 percent less than equivalent ones from the second-gen truck. We're telling you about it because Toyota touts the process as a world-first innovation and a key to the 2022 Tundra's "Born from Invincible" ethos.www.motortrend.com
