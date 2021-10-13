CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Election Day three weeks away in many jurisdictions, voters have options

With three weeks remaining until elections in many jurisdictions across the state, Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson reminds voters that they have options to safely and securely cast their ballot. “Michigan elections are among the most secure in the nation, and voters can safely and confidently cast their ballot...

