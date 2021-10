Given the archetypal “grin and bear it” mentality we have towards women’s health, it’s on-brand for America to have the lowest rates of satisfaction in childbirth of all developed countries. In the U.S., birthing families are responsible for providing their own labor support, whether that be through a midwife, doula, or partner. This support isn’t built into the system, and it’s not built into society. I’m not talking about medical care, I’m talking about small but immensely impactful comfort measures that can prevent decades of PTSD. It’s crucial that you and your partner get serious about birth support, especially in New York City, where C-Section rates are particularly high.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 7 DAYS AGO