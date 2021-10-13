Kim Seon Ho, Shin Min Ah Earn Praises For Showing Unmatched Support To Cast During Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha Filming

Shin Min Ah and Kim Woo Bin, who have been dating for seven years, will finally be appearing in a drama together. On October 7, production company Studio Dragon revealed the casting lineup for the drama 'Our Blues.' This is a new drama by writer Noh Hee Kyung and director Kim Kyu Tae. 'Our Blues' is an Anthology drama depicting the stories of the people who are all at the end of their lives - the people facing the end and a new beginning - who have gathered at the island of Jeju.

WORLD ・ 11 DAYS AGO