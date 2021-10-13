CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin Park Sweeps Cross Country Regionals…Boys Stay Unbeaten On The Season

By WJBD Staff
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Franklin Park cross country teams hosted the Class L Regional yesterday with both the boys and girls winning the titles. The boys team remained undefeated on the season having a fantastic year finishing with 20 points, putting all 7 in the top 12 and every runner ran in under 11 minutes for Salem. They were led by Alex Spencer who was 2nd overall followed by Eli Baker 3rd, Payton Gullion 4th, Hunter Malan 5th and Avery Gullion 6th for the counters. Also running in the top ten was Robby Shober who was 8th and then Caleb Purintun finished up the Bobcats line finishing 12th.

