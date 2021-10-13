CORLHS Cross Country Runs Well At Roger Lee Invitational

The Christ Our Rock Lady Silver Stallions Cross Country Team finished 2nd the 13 team Hamiltion Co. “Roger Lee” Invitational in the girls Varsity Race this evening. Missing #5 runner Kylie Nalewajka (Volleyball), The Lady Stallions competed hard and continued a strong season in which they have won 2 meets and grabbed their 3rd-2nd place team finish of the season tonight. Sophomore Sarah Mckowen medaled finishing 3rd place, senior teammate Kylie Eversgerd followed behind her medaling in 4th place, Freshman Rylee Brammeier also medaled with a 9th place finish, Junior Abagail Meyer improved her time from her last race by over a minute finishing a strong 16th and Sophomore Mireya Rose rounded out the scoring for the Lady Stallions in 31st place. Hamilton Co. Won the meet with 51 pts, COR 2nd with 63, Vienna 3rd 130, Galatin Co. 155, West Frankfort 167 and Harrisburg 182.. The Stallions have 1 more meet next Monday at Benton prior to The Cross Country post season.