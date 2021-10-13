CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Artist Wants Hong Kong Sculpture Back as Deadline Passes

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHONG KONG (AP) — A Danish artist is seeking to get back his sculpture in Hong Kong commemorating the victims of China's 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown as a deadline passed for its removal Wednesday. Jens Galschioet said in an emailed statement that he had hired a lawyer and hopes he...

Fox5 KVVU

Hong Kong University to remove 'Pillar of Shame' Tiananmen Square sculpture

(CNN) -- The University of Hong Kong will remove the famous "Pillar of Shame" sculpture memorializing victims of the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre from its campus, a letter written by its legal team said Friday. The letter came from Mayer Brown LLP -- a London-based international law firm acting on...
Wallpaper*

Hong Kong through artists’ eyes

Hong Kong is in a state of constant industrial redesign and thrilling artistic transformation. New galleries, stores and street art projects are popping up in the neighbourhoods of West Kowloon, Sham Shui Po and Sheung Wan, building a thriving community of both young talent and established artists. Buzzing, creatively synergetic...
TheDailyBeast

Hong Kong University Will Tear Down Harrowing Tiananmen Massacre Sculpture

For 24 years, a disturbing sculpture depicting a twisted mass of bodies has stood on campus at the University of Hong Kong to remind students of the Tiananmen Square massacre perpetrated by Chinese troops in 1989. Now, as China’s grip on the city tightens, the statue’s coming down. On Thursday, the organizers of Hong Kong’s annual Tiananmen Massacre vigil reportedly received a letter from the university demanding the removal of the statue—known as the Pillar of Shame—by next week. If it’s not taken down, the university said it will be “deemed abandoned” and dealt with. The Danish artist who created the sculpture, Jens Galschiøt, said he was “shocked” by the news and threatened to sue, saying: “It’s really not fair to remove it in a week while it’s been there for 24 years... I can take them to court if they destroy it.” The Tiananmen massacre saw Chinese troops bring a brutal end to months of student-led demonstrations by slaying hundreds, or possibly thousands, of people.
AFP

Danish artist hires lawyers to reclaim Hong Kong Tiananmen statue

The Danish artist behind a Hong Kong sculpture mourning those killed in Tiananmen Square has instructed a lawyer to secure his work and bring it overseas after the city's flagship university ordered its sudden removal. The eight-metre (26-feet) high "Pillar of Shame" by Jens Galschiot has sat on the University of Hong Kong's (HKU) campus since 1997, the year the city was handed back to China. It features 50 anguished faces and tortured bodies piled on one another and commemorates democracy protesters killed by Chinese troops around Beijing's Tiananmen Square in 1989. Last week Hong Kong's oldest university ordered it to be removed by 5pm on Wednesday citing "legal advice" as authorities crack down on dissent.
AFP

Global law firm stops representing HKU in Tiananmen sculpture row

A top global law firm will no longer represent the University of Hong Kong in seeking the removal of a Tiananmen memorial from its campus after it came under heavy criticism in the United States for helping China purge dissent, the Washington Post reported. Mayer Brown is the latest international company to face pressure over how its actions in China contradict its more progressive statements in the West. The eight-metre (26-feet) high "Pillar of Shame" sculpture by Danish artist Jens Galschiot has sat on HKU's campus since 1997, the year the city was handed back to China. It features 50 anguished faces and tortured bodies piled on one another and commemorates democracy protesters killed by Chinese troops around Beijing's Tiananmen Square in 1989.
Telegraph

‘What’s Strictly?’: Meet the Hong Kong ‘repats’ moving back to Britain

On a night out with expat friends in Hong Kong five years ago, I mentioned the then-upcoming Brexit referendum. They almost visibly glazed over. “Thing is,” said the husband after a long pause, “we’ve both lived our entire adult life here. What happens in the UK is so remote, we don’t even think about it.”
cryptopotato.com

Hong Kong Released an Official Whitepaper of Its CBDC

The HKMA unveiled a technical whitepaper on its future retail CBDC, aiming to explore the specifics of a the e-HKD. Following a collaboration with the BIS Innovation Hub, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) released a technical Whitepaper on retail CBDC, called “e-HKD: A technical perspective.” The financial institution expects to come up with an initial view of the project by the middle of 2022.
