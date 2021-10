Buy now, pay later (BNPL) firm Splitit announced Tuesday (Oct. 12) it can offer its services to members of the Discover card network. With this arrangement, merchants can give customers the ability to use their Discover, Diners Club card, or any other card on the Discover network at checkout in conjunction with Splitit to spread payments over time. Shoppers can continue earning credit card rewards, while getting to pay installments without any additional fees or interest from Splitit.

