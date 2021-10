ANDREWS, N.C. (AP) — Federal authorities are investigating a small plane crash in North Carolina on Sunday in which two people were killed. The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office says in a news release that a single-engine Beechcraft B35 left Western Carolina Regional Airport around 8 p.m. on Sunday. The sheriff's office says that minutes later, air control in Atlanta received a signal from the aircraft's emergency location transmitter. Searchers found the wreckage on Tuesday and confirmed both occupants were dead. The victims have not been identified. Both the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.

