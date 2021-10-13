CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
These 5 Triangle companies have raised more than $100 million in 2021

By Lauren Ohnesorge
bizjournals
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTriangle-area startups reported raising nearly $180 million in outside capital in the month of September alone. A sweep of securities filings and company disclosures show raises in multiple industries – from tech to crop sciences to biotech. The biggest raise of the month was that of AgBiome, an Research Triangle Park-based agtech firm that reported a $116 million raise Sept. 14.

