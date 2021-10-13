Next Global Pandemic Threat: Nipah Virus?
A threat of a new global pandemic is underway in the form of the Nipah virus, an illness that has killed half of the people it’s infected. The Nipah virus infection is a zoonotic illness that is transmitted to people from animals and can also be transmitted through contaminated food or directly from person to person. In infected people, it causes a range of illnesses from asymptomatic (subclinical) infection to acute respiratory illness and fatal encephalitis, according to the World Health Organization.theeastcountygazette.com
