CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Next Global Pandemic Threat: Nipah Virus?

By Celine German Lagundi
theeastcountygazette.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA threat of a new global pandemic is underway in the form of the Nipah virus, an illness that has killed half of the people it’s infected. The Nipah virus infection is a zoonotic illness that is transmitted to people from animals and can also be transmitted through contaminated food or directly from person to person. In infected people, it causes a range of illnesses from asymptomatic (subclinical) infection to acute respiratory illness and fatal encephalitis, according to the World Health Organization.

theeastcountygazette.com

Comments / 221

Brian Selleck
5d ago

more population control made by the government and we are just supposed to do nothing while they keep releasing these viruses around the world , when does it stop

Reply(15)
112
Bradley Goldsborough
4d ago

population controll .. viruses man made to controll the population all these labs need to be blown to pieces that are experimenting with viruses .... I have a really old lysol can that says it kills Corona virus ... if Corona virus /covid 19 was just discovered then how the he77 is this printed on a really old lysol can ?

Reply(12)
59
Name Not Needed
4d ago

Funny how all of a sudden the Democrats get full control of everything and now it’s pandemic after pandemic to keep taking rights away and stay in power! I know of another government that did stuff like this!!! Can anyone name who it was?

Reply(10)
50
Related
EatThis

Virus Expert Just Predicted When Pandemic Will End

When will the COVID pandemic end? That's the question on the top of everyone's mind—and one doctor just gave a proposed answer. Dr. Ashish Jha, the Dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, appeared on the Pulsar podcast to predict when the pandemic will end. Read on for five essential life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

This is Where COVID Will Surge Next, Virus Expert Warns

Coronavirus cases are finally going in the right direction—down—as hospitalizations and deaths from the Delta surge also fall. However, now is not the time to let your guard down, experts warn. "We have a lot of human wood yet for this Coronavirus forest fire to burn," said Dr. Michael Osterholm, the noted virus expert, on his podcast. "So let's just start at that point right now, this surge we're seeing that is subsiding generally across the country: This is not the last of this virus in this country." He mentioned a few states where COVID is burning worse than others. Read on to see which states made the list—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Ledger Independent

Flu is next public threat

As the COVID-19 pandemic seems to be slowing down, the area is faced with another health threat as flu season arrives. There are many different flu viruses, and they are constantly changing, according to information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The composition of US flu vaccines is reviewed annually and updated as needed to match circulating flu viruses. This season, all flu vaccines will be designed to protect against the four viruses that research indicates will be most common.
MASON COUNTY, KY
Capital Journal

Three viruses, three threats: Understanding COVID, Flu, RSV

COVID-19 is stealing most of the headlines, but other respiratory threats are on the horizon this fall, including Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) and Influenza. RSV cases in babies and children usually increase in the winter, but rates have spiked already in the Midwest and around the nation. Influenza season usually begins in October and continues until spring.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Global Pandemic#Nipah Virus Infection#Fullfact#Indian
EatThis

Virus Expert Just Warned of New Variant Threat

Coronavirus cases are ebbing in some of the USA, although spikes in some Northern states are cause for concern. Even so, the threat of a new variant—possibly one worse than Delta—looms. In fact, yesterday, Scott Gottlieb, the former head of the FDA and the author of the new book Uncontrolled Spread, warned of a Delta strain that needs watching. Read on for five life-saving pieces of advice from him and other experts (including Dr. Anthony Fauci)—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Rob Adams

Experts Warn of Another Highly Contagious Virus That Could Cause a Deadly Pandemic

Are you tired of news about COVID-19 yet? Because the inventors of AstraZeneca's vaccine warn us that there is another highly contagious virus that is spreading around, and could possibly cause another deadly pandemic. And since we still can't see the end of the COVID-19 pandemic in sight, this sure sounds terrifying. At the moment, there is no treatment for the Nipah virus, the virus that has been spreading lately.
EatThis

Are You Immune After a COVID Infection?

Dr. Aaron Kheriaty, a University of California-Irvine psychiatry professor, felt he didn't need to be vaccinated against COVID because he'd fallen ill with the disease in July 2020. So, in August, he sued to stop the university system's vaccination mandate, saying "natural" immunity had given him and millions of others...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WBUR

Preventing pandemics by stopping the spread of viruses from animals to people

When you think of pandemic prevention, things like vaccination, healthcare system readiness, and acquiring adequate PPE probably come to mind. Those are all things we've immersed ourselves in these last 18 months. But what if pandemic prevention also means monitoring how and where trees get cut down to make room...
WILDLIFE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
AstraZeneca
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Jordan's

Another virus has arrived which is 70% more deadly than COVID-19.

India is rushing to contain the outbreak of a virus that has claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy and is even deadlier than the COVID-19 - Nipah virus. Last week the boy was taken to the hospital in southern Kerala with a high fever and brain inflammation. After tests, he was diagnosed with the Nipah virus and died Sunday.
theeastcountygazette.com

Risk of Dangerous Blood Clots Higher in Recent COVID-19 Cases

A European study has found an elevated risk of a life-threatening blood clot called venous thromboembolism (VTE) in COVID-19 patients who were not critically ill. The blood clot risk had previously been associated with severe COVID-19. However, the research warrants further study to corroborate the findings and that have yet to be certified by peer review.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

These 2 States Have Handled COVID the Worst, Virus Expert Says

As the COVID-19 pandemic has progressed, so has our understanding of the virus and how we combat the spread of the disease. Unfortunately, waves of outbreaks brought on by new variants have also forced health officials to act quickly to bring down new cases, hospitalizations, and deaths in their respective areas. But while all states suffered missteps and tragedies throughout the pandemic, one expert points out that officials in two states in particular appear to have handled COVID the worst: Florida and South Dakota.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IFLScience

COVID-19 Pandemic Unleashed Death Threats, Violence And Abuse On Scientists

A global survey of medical researchers who spoke publicly about COVID-19-related work reveals the consequence. One in five scientists who braved the media firestorm received threats of murder, more received threats of other physical violence, including sexual, and the majority experienced milder abuse such as personal attacks on their credibility. Six scientists reported physical assaults.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Covid: New WHO group may be last chance to find virus origins

The World Health Organization (WHO) says a new taskforce may be the last chance to find the origins of Covid-19. It has nominated 26 experts to join the body, the Scientific Advisory Group on the Origins of Novel Pathogens (Sago). More than a year-and-a-half since the virus was detected in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
PIX11

Experts warn of ‘twin-demic,’ encourage flu shot, COVID vaccine

HARLEM, Manhattan — As the U.S. continues to manage the COVID-19 pandemic, experts warn of a potential “twin-demic” that could follow this flu season. If flu cases this year start spreading wildly while the coronavirus is still a threat, medical experts warn the country could have two pandemics on its hands at the same time. […]
MANHATTAN, NY
theeastcountygazette.com

Do COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates Work? Fauci Answers

Dr. Anthony Fauci says the COVID-19 vaccine mandates work to help people get more vaccinated against the coronavirus. Fauci, the long-time director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said there is evidence that mandates are working in academic settings and at corporations such as airlines. He also...
PHARMACEUTICALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy