Rebecca Lynn Dowdy McCluskey was born on Monday, May 28, 1979, at 1:26 a.m. in Jourdanton and left this physical world on Saturday, October 9, 2021. She was the youngest daughter of Craig and Mary Dowdy. Rebecca attended school in Pleasanton and graduated from PHS in 1997. After high school she attended Sul Ross State University and Southwest Texas State University graduating in 2001 with her Bachelor of Science degree in Kinesiology.