My beautiful angel, Susie B. Martinez, was called home by Our Heavenly Father in Heaven on Monday September 27, 2021. She was born in Pleasanton on January 18, 1955, the daughter of Tony Cortinas Brown and Cecilia Gonzales Brown. Susie was the youngest of five children. She was preceded in death by her parents, Tony C. Brown and Cecilia G. Brown; brother, George Brown and sister, Mary Helen Garza.