Over 120 volunteers with Interfaith’s Serving Our Seniors program helped Senior residents with home projects. THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Serving Our Seniors is a day of service to assist senior adults in our community with projects at their homes. Since the program’s inception in 2007, Interfaith of The Woodlands has assisted our Senior neighbors with a multitude of home projects on this day of community-wide service. Interfaith is especially excited for the return of this program after being suspended for the last 18 months due to COVID-19. On Saturday, October 16th, more than 120 community volunteers gathered in the parking lot of Interfaith of The Woodlands to receive their specific assignments. Interfaith volunteers dispersed to spend a beautiful fall day helping senior residents in our community with various painting, gardening, yardwork, cleaning and home repair projects.

THE WOODLANDS, TX ・ 16 HOURS AGO