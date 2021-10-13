Update Briefings Scheduled on Federal Coronavirus Relief Allocations

Two public briefings are scheduled during the week of Oct. 18 to update residents on where the city stands in its process for allocating $51.7 million in federal pandemic relief.

A briefing at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19, will be held in English. A briefing at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20, will be in Spanish. Both briefings will be held via Zoom and will livestream on CityofWS.org/YouTube.

Residents who wish to participate will find a link to the briefings at CityofWS.org/CLFRF. The link will be posted closer to the briefing dates but will not be active until 5:45 p.m. each day before the briefing starts.

Both briefings will open with a presentation that will include the proposed first phase of spending, followed by an opportunity to submit questions or make comments. Participants will use the chat box to submit questions or request to speak. Speakers will be limited to two minutes.

The City Council is scheduled to vote on a Phase 1 spending framework next month. Under a proposal presented to the council, a first phase totaling $5.9 million would be earmarked for affected small businesses and non-profits and other immediate needs. This phase would be implemented as soon as possible.

A second phase could make $35.5 million available for outcome-based partnerships and programs with specific goals tied to the strategic priorities the mayor and City Council adopted earlier this year.

The city staff is recommending that up to $7.75 million be reserved to make up for lost revenue due to the pandemic, and that up to $2.55 million be reserved to cover administrative costs.

The actual amounts could vary when the council votes on the proposal.

More details of the proposed spending framework, including breakdowns of how the money could be allocated under the first and future phases, are posted at CityofWS.org/CLFRF.