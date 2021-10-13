CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Japan's Largest Opposition Party Focuses on Human Rights in Party Platform

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's largest opposition group unveiled a campaign platform on Wednesday that said it would stand for rights like supporting same-sex marriage and different surnames for couples, marking out differences with the conservative ruling party. The Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan (CDPJ), led by Yukio Edano, is facing...

