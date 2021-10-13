Anaconda Mining Reports Q3 Production Results and Announces Updated Mineral Reserve and Resource for Argyle

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2021 / Blackwolf Copper and Gold Ltd. ('Blackwolf' or the 'Company') (TSXV:BWCG) is pleased to announce that initial reconnaissance exploration has identified highly encouraging quartz vein structures and sulphide mineralization. Specifically, a large, shallow-dipping, gold-bearing structure estimated at over 30 meters wide at its 100%-owned Cantoo Property, located, north of the mining towns of Hyder, AK and Stewart, BC. The Property is located on the Alaskan side of the Golden Triangle, immediately west of the Premier Gold Project and south of the past-producing Scottie Gold and Granduc Copper Mines. Strong sulphide mineralization in-vein and breccia has been identified in areas of historic high-grade gold and silver assays, as well as copper oxide mineralization associated with multiple phases of intrusive rocks. All surface sample assays from Cantoo are currently pending. This Property is one of three claim groups in the Golden Triangle recently staked by Blackwolf, in addition to the Company's flagship Property: the advanced Niblack polymetallic VMS deposit located in southeast Alaska.

