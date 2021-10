Hulu’s limited series Dopesick begins with two chilling scenes. The first is Richard Sackler (Michael Stuhlbarg), the former President of Purdue Pharma (which created, sold, and lied about the drug OxyContin) saying in 1986 that “the time has come to redefine the nature of pain.” The next, in 2005, is at a grand jury hearing where a rural doctor, Samuel Finnix (Michael Keaton), is asked “did more than 1% of your patients become addicted to OxyContin?” He hesitates, looking up at the ceiling, unsure where to even begin. We’ve just learned, in these opening minutes, that one of the primary ways Purdue was able to convince doctors that OxyContin was safe was because it was allegedly nonaddictive. Finnix is prompted again, and he speaks: “I can’t believe how many of them are dead now.”

