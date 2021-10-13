Which iconic British huns would survive six rounds of Squid Game?

I have a sickness, and that sickness is shoving British huns into anything and everything. It’s got to the point where I can’t watch a show or a film without imagining fictional scenarios featuring my favourite cohort of icons dropped into the context. The latest being, of course, Squid Game. I can’t help but wonder which of my queens are getting through Red Light, Green Light. I need to know how Gemma Collins would find the patience to scrape out her honeycomb shape. I need to witness the unshakeable and formidable force of Tina Malone doing the tug of war. But most of all, I want to see Charity Shop Sue turn to dirty tricks on the stepping stones bridge. This is how the most iconic British huns would do if they were recruited for Squid Game: