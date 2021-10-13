Talisker Intersects 96.9 g/t Au over 0.5 metres within 34.58 g/t Au over 1.5 metres at Bralorne

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2021 / Anaconda Mining Inc. ('Anaconda' or the 'Company') (TSX:ANX)(OTCQX:ANXGF) is pleased to announce results from an infill diamond drilling program (the 'Infill Drill Program') completed at the Company's 100%-owned Goldboro Gold Project ('Goldboro', or the 'Project'). The Infill Drill Program was designed to upgrade inferred mineral resources in an area of potential future underground development between the two open pits contemplated in the recently announced Preliminary Economic Analysis ('PEA'), comprising 19 drill holes totaling 2,585.0 metres (BR-21-290 to 308). The Infill Drill Program will also contribute to the optimization of open pit designs as part of the Feasibility Study anticipated in Q4 2021, part of Phase I of the long-term mine development plan which will focus exclusively on surface mining. Assay results have been received for 10 drill holes to date (Exhibit A), with assays for the remaining drill holes to be presented in an upcoming news release as results are received.

ECONOMY ・ 6 DAYS AGO