CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Talisker Intersects 96.9 g/t Au over 0.5 metres within 34.58 g/t Au over 1.5 metres at Bralorne

dallassun.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2021 / Talisker Resources Ltd. ('Talisker' or the 'Company') (TSX:TSK)(OTCQX:TSKFF) is pleased to announce high grade results from drill hole SB-2021-058 at its 100% owned flagship Bralorne Gold Project. Five diamond drill rigs are currently drilling at Bralorne. A total of 65,254 metres consisting of 116 holes of the planned and fully funded 100,000 metre drill program has been drilled at the project this year with a total of 87,425 metres (152 holes) having been drilled since Talisker initiated drilling at the project in February 2020. There are currently 22 holes consisting of 6,951 samples at the assay laboratory that are expected to be received by the Company shortly.

www.dallassun.com

Comments / 0

Related
dallassun.com

Black Tusk Resources Inc. Permitting Diamond Drilling for 2021-2022 On The Mckenzie East Project, Quebec

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2021 / Black Tusk Resources Inc. ('Black Tusk' or the 'Company) (CSE:TUSK)(OTC PINK:BTKRF)(FRA:0NB) is pleased to announce that permitting is underway for Phase II of diamond drilling on the McKenzie East gold property located north of Val d'Or, Quebec. The Black Tusk geological consultants concluded that the results from the 2020-2021 drilling program warrant continued exploration on the property. A permit to allow for the construction of 15 drill pads with supporting access is now in process.
ECONOMY
resourceworld.com

Westhaven drills 85.45 metres of 1.09 g/t gold and 2.43 g/t silver, including 3.14 metres of 10.80 g/t gold and 24.80 g/t silver at Shovelnose

Westhaven Gold Corp. [TSX-V:WHN] is pleased to announce drill results from its ongoing, fully-financed drill campaign at its 100% owned 17,623-hectare Shovelnose gold property. Shovelnose is located within the prospective Spences Bridge Gold Belt (SBGB), which borders the Coquihalla Highway 30 kilometres south of Merritt, British Columbia. Westhaven is reporting...
ECONOMY
resourceworld.com

West Red Lake drills 77.87 g/t gold over 1.9 metres at Rowan Mine, Ontario

West Red Lake Gold Mines Inc. [RLG-CSE; RLGMF-OTCQB; HYK-FSE] announces that it intersected 77.87 g/t gold over 1.9 metres at the Rowan Mine. Drilling targeted gold zones over a 200-metre strike length in the area of the Rowan Mine Shaft on the West Red Lake Project, located in the prolific Red Lake Gold District of Northwestern Ontario.
ECONOMY
Business Wire

HighGold Mining Intersects 18.7 g/t Au over 56.6 Meters

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HighGold Mining Inc. (TSX-V:HIGH, OTCQX:HGGOF) (“HighGold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce assay results from the ongoing 2021 drill program at its 0.75 Moz Indicated 10.9 g/t gold equivalent (“AuEq”) Johnson Tract polymetallic Gold Project (“Johnson Tract”, “JT” or the “Project”) in Southcentral Alaska, USA. Hole...
METAL MINING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Gold#Gold Mines#Metre#Talisker Resources Ltd#Tskff#Bralorne Gold Project#Company#Pioneer
dallassun.com

Snowline Gold Intersects 13.9 Grams Per Tonne Gold Over 6.0 M Including 45.0 Grams Per Tonne Gold Over 1.5 Metres Among Widespread Gold Hits at Its Jupiter Zone, Einarson

Three drill holes fanned from the 'discovery' hole J-21-011 returned similar high gold grades, highlighted by 13.9 g/t Au over 6 m and broader intervals of gold mineralization. Values of 45.0 g/t (1.59 oz/ton) Au over 1.5 m and 31.1 g/t Au (1.1 oz/ton) over 1.5 m associated with apparently 'barren' quartz and in host mudstones show variable styles of gold deposition.
METAL MINING
resourceworld.com

Tartisan Nickel Corp. intersects 25.5 metres of 1.13% Ni, 0.61% Cu, including 4.5 metres of 2.96% Ni, 1.66% Cu, and 1.5 metres of 4.17% Ni, 2.14% Cu at the Kenbridge Nickel-Copper-Cobalt project, NW Ontario

Tartisan Nickel Corp. (CSE:TN; US-OTC: TTSRF; FSE:A2D) (“Tartisan”, or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an additional update for the ongoing 10,000 metre diamond drilling program at the 100% owned Kenbridge Nickel Project located in the Kenora Mining District, Ontario. Highlights include KB21-202 which intersected two nickel-copper zones at a...
ECONOMY
resourceworld.com

HighGold drills 56.6 metres of 18.7 g/t gold at Johnson Tract, Alaska; shares up

HighGold Mining Inc. [HIGH-TSXV; HGGOF-OTCQX] reported assay results from the continuing 2021 drill program at its 100%-owned 750,000-ounce indicated 10.9-g/t gold equivalent (AuEq) Johnson Tract polymetallic gold project in south-central Alaska. Hole JT21-125 is an infill hole designed with the dual purpose of collecting material to support a Phase I...
ECONOMY
resourceworld.com

Gold Terra drills 8.35 metres of 5.07 g/t gold at Yellorex, Northwest Territories

Gold Terra Resource Corp. [YGT-TSXV; YGTFF-OTC] reported assay results for two holes, GTCM21-015 and 16, drilled as part of the current 10,000-metre Phase 2 drilling program at the optioned property from Newmont Ventures Limited and Miramar Northern Mining Limited adjacent to its Yellowknife City Gold Project (YCG), Northwest Territories. Drill...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
albuquerqueexpress.com

Anaconda Mining Intersects 7.88 g/t Gold Over 7.9 Metres and 6.19 g/t Gold Over 2.6 Metres on Underground Targets at the Goldboro Gold Project

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2021 / Anaconda Mining Inc. ('Anaconda' or the 'Company') (TSX:ANX)(OTCQX:ANXGF) is pleased to announce results from an infill diamond drilling program (the 'Infill Drill Program') completed at the Company's 100%-owned Goldboro Gold Project ('Goldboro', or the 'Project'). The Infill Drill Program was designed to upgrade inferred mineral resources in an area of potential future underground development between the two open pits contemplated in the recently announced Preliminary Economic Analysis ('PEA'), comprising 19 drill holes totaling 2,585.0 metres (BR-21-290 to 308). The Infill Drill Program will also contribute to the optimization of open pit designs as part of the Feasibility Study anticipated in Q4 2021, part of Phase I of the long-term mine development plan which will focus exclusively on surface mining. Assay results have been received for 10 drill holes to date (Exhibit A), with assays for the remaining drill holes to be presented in an upcoming news release as results are received.
ECONOMY
resourceworld.com

Surge Copper Intersects 495 metres of 0.54% CuEq including 126 metres of 0.85% CuEq at West Seel and Previews Upcoming News Flow

Surge Copper Corp. (TSXV: SURG) (OTCQX: SRGXF) (Frankfurt: G6D2) (“Surge” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce assay results for multiple resource definition holes from the Company’s 100% owned Ootsa Property in British Columbia, and an update on the Company’s ongoing activities and near-term news flow. The 2021 core drilling program at Ootsa has ended with 26,556 metres of drilling in 72 holes completed since June 2021. Thus far, following this news release, results from 20 holes have been released, with results from 52 additional holes pending including:
METAL MINING
resourceworld.com

Loncor drills 19.10 metres of 4.11 g/t gold at Imbo Project, DRC

Loncor Gold Inc. [LN-TSX; LONCF-OTCQX; LO51-FSE] reported further significant assay results from its drilling program within its 84.68%-owned Imbo Project in the eastern part of the Ngayu greenstone belt in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Borehole LADD025 drilled at its flagship Adumbi deposit intersected 19.10 metres grading 4.11 g/t...
INDUSTRY
dallassun.com

Fortitude Gold's Golden Mile Returns 16.76 Meters Grading 3.31 g/t Gold and 6.10 Meters of 5.93 g/t Gold

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO / ACCESSWIRE / October 11, 2021 / Fortitude Gold Corp. (OTCQB:FTCO) (the 'Company') today announced exploration drill results from its 2021 Golden Mile delineation program including 16.76 meters of 3.31 grams per tonne (g/t) gold including 1.52 meters of 27.50 g/t gold. Other notable intercepts included 6.10 meters of 5.93 g/t gold and 24.38 meters of 1.69 g/t gold. Fortitude Gold is a gold producer, developer, and explorer with operations in Nevada, U.S.A.
METAL MINING
dallassun.com

Gungnir Drills 5.61% Nickel over 0.85 metres and 33.15 metres Grading 0.98% Nickel

SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2021 / Gungnir Resources Inc. (TSXV:GUG)(OTC PINK:ASWRF) ('Gungnir' or the 'Company') is very pleased to report more nickel results at the Company's Lappvattnet nickel deposit in Sweden. Lappvattnet is located approximately one hour south of the major industrial centres of Boliden and Skelleftea where mining and smelting are well established and where a new battery manufacturing plant is under construction. Today's results are assays are for the remainder of hole LAP21-05 and hole LAP21-06.
INDUSTRY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Sterling Metals Drills up to 1,572 g/t Ag, 5.84% Cu, 29.2% Zn, 0.55 g/t Au, 7.8% Pb, & 2.47% Sb over 0.34 m on the Sail Pond Silver and Base Metal Project

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / Sterling Metals Corp. (TSXV:SAG)(OTCQB:SAGGF) ('Sterling Metals' or the 'Company') is pleased to report the second batch of assays from its maiden drilling program on the Silver-Copper-Lead-Zinc Sail Pond Project ('Sail Pond' or the 'Project') located on the Great Northern Peninsula of Newfoundland, Canada. The company is currently drilling its 40th drill hole on the Project with a focus on the South Zone. Highlights include:
resourceworld.com

Durango samples up to 46.64 g/t gold at Discovery prospect, Quebec

Durango Resources Inc. [DGO-TSXV; ATOXF-OTCQB; 86A-FSE] has completed a recent site visit on the 100%-owned Discovery property located 100 km north of Chibougamau, Quebec, to ensure road access to an area of interest. While at the site, two rock samples were selected from two separate channels, in attempt to confirm/duplicate...
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

HighGold Mining Intersects 578 g/t Au and 2,203 g/t Ag over 6.4 m in First Hole at Difficult Creek Prospect, Johnson Tract Project, Alaska

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2021-- HighGold Mining Inc. (TSX-V:HIGH, OTCQX:HGGOF) (“HighGold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce exceptionally high-grade drill results from the Difficult Creek Prospect (“DC”), located four (4) km northeast of the Company’s 0.75 Moz indicated 10.9 g/t gold equivalent (“AuEq”) JT Deposit resource. Difficult Creek is one of several regional prospects being explored by HighGold on the district-scale Johnson Tract project (“Johnson Tract”, “JT” or the “Project”) in Southcentral Alaska, USA.
ECONOMY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Mawson Trenches 8.0 metres @ 19.6 g/t gold and 0.4% Antimony 200 metres Beyond Drill Extensions at Sunday Creek in Victoria, Australia

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2021 / Mawson Gold Limited ('Mawson' or the 'Company') (TSX:MAW)(FRA:MXR)(OTC PINK:MWSNF) is pleased to announce assay results from two trenches located 200 metres east of the current drilled area at the 100%-owned Sunday Creek project in the Victorian Goldfields of Australia. The project is an epizonal-style gold prospect located 56 kilometres north of Melbourne and contained within 19,365 hectares of granted exploration tenements (Figures 1 and 2).
ECONOMY
resourceworld.com

Benchmark drills 25.91 metres of 3 g/t AuEq at Lawyer project, British Columbia

Benchmark Metals Inc. [BNCH-TSXV; CYRTF-OTCQB; A2ATHU-FSE] reported new results from an initial series of drill holes at its 100%-owned Lawyer’s gold-silver project located in the prolific Golden Horseshoe of northern British Columbia. Drilling at the Connector Zone successfully delineated near-surface continuity of gold and silver mineralization between the Cliff Creek...
ECONOMY
resourceworld.com

Bonterra drills 12.1 metres of 8.0 g/t gold at Barry project, Quebec

Bonterra Resources Inc. [BTR-TSXV; BONXF-OTCQX; 9BR2-FSE] reported results from the ongoing drilling campaign at the Barry project. Recent drilling results expand upon the northeast sector of the Barry deposit near surface and at depth. The latest results obtained from 21 diamond drill holes are designed to expand the 2021 mineral resource estimate (MRE) released in June. Drilling highlights include drill hole in MB-21-384 that returned 8.0 g/t g/t gold over 12.1 metres in the near-surface zone AB8, approximately 75 metres northeast of the 2021 MRE.
ECONOMY
dallassun.com

Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading 417.92 g/t Ag Eq and 0.60 Meters Returning 822.30 g/t Ag Eq.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / Fabled Silver Gold Corp. ('Fabled' or the 'Company') (TSXV:FCO)(OTCQB:FBSGF)(FSE:7NQ) is pleased to announce additional results from underground diamond drilling of the 1,200 meter underground drill program on the 'Santa Maria' Property in Parral, Mexico, see Figure 1. Figure 1- Longitudinal View...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy