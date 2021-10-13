Ethics Complaint Filed Against Second District Congresswoman Miller-Meeks
(Des Moines, IA) — Iowa Democrats accuse Second District Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks of failing to disclose thousands of dollars in income over the last three years. The state party has filed an ethics complaint against the Republicans. The complaint says Miller-Meeks apparently violated federal law and an investigation should be conducted. A spokesperson for Miller-Meeks pushed back, saying her office is working with the House Ethics Committee and House Clerk’s office to “resolve the discrepancies.”
Comments / 0