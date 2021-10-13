CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ethics Complaint Filed Against Second District Congresswoman Miller-Meeks

By Tom Robinson
 5 days ago
(Des Moines, IA) — Iowa Democrats accuse Second District Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks of failing to disclose thousands of dollars in income over the last three years. The state party has filed an ethics complaint against the Republicans. The complaint says Miller-Meeks apparently violated federal law and an investigation should be conducted. A spokesperson for Miller-Meeks pushed back, saying her office is working with the House Ethics Committee and House Clerk’s office to “resolve the discrepancies.”

New maps may indicate if Iowa adopts partisan redistricting

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An agency will release a second attempt at redrawing Iowa’s congressional and legislative district lines this week. The response from Republicans could make clear whether they intend to stick with the state’s nonpartisan process or opt for a more partisan approach that favors GOP candidates. The once-a-decade process allows that if legislators reject two maps drawn by the Legislative Services Agency, lawmakers can create any map they want as long as it abides by a host of rules. Republicans hold majorities in both legislative chambers as well as the governorship, so the GOP would have complete control of that process. Republican leaders have declined to say they won’t amend the third set.
Legislative Services Agency: Iowa General Revenue In 2021 Up By $870M

(Des Moines, IA) Iowa state revenues are much higher, despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Holly Lyons of the Legislative Services Agency is one of three members of the Revenue Estimating Conference. She says the dollar amount and percentage in fiscal 2021 exceeded any year since at least the 2001 fiscal year. Lyons says general fund net revenue for the year increased 870 million when compared to the fiscal year 2020 level. Lyons says that reflects an improving economy and massive federal assistance.
Governor Reynolds signs Harvest Proclamation

(Des Moines) Today, Gov. Kim Reynolds signed an extension to the proclamation relating to the weight limits and transportation of grain. The proclamation is effective immediately and continues through November 14, 2021. The proclamation allows vehicles transporting corn, soybeans, hay, straw, silage and stover to be overweight (not exceeding 90,000 pounds gross weight) without a permit for the duration of this proclamation.
Des Moines teacher fired for refusing to wear mask in school

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Des Moines public schools district has fired a teacher for failing to wear a mask in school buildings. The firing came about a week after a federal judge suspended a new state law that prohibits school districts from implementing mask requirements. Phil Roeder, a spokesman for the school district, confirmed that a teacher was fired for refusing to comply with the district’s mask policy. The district did not identify the teacher. Roeder said about 10 of the district’s approximately 5,000 employees have been sent home for noncompliance since the district reissued the mask requirement last month. The district says 12 employees are exempt from the policy are allowed to take a break from wearing a mask during the day, or wear a face shield instead.
Adair County Board of Supervisors meeting recap

(Adair Co.) The Adair County Board of Supervisors heard from the County Attorney, Conservation Director and County Engineer at their meeting Wednesday morning. The Supervisors approved a new hire for the County Attorney’s Office. Attorney Melissa Larson said she had a fair amount of interest in the legal assistant position, but three people turned in applications and resumes.
